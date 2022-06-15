News: The Joy Factory Adds New Product Line – aXtion Volt – for Mobile Workforce | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Joy Factory's new product line - aXtion Volt - will complement its existing inventory of commercial-grade, ruggedized protective cases under the aXtion brand. These products are designed for the mobile workforce and now come with wireless charging capabilities - the VOLT, first ever charging product line for the aXtion brand.



There will be a total of eight new products offered this year. The first two are available now: DCA505: aXtion Volt Case for iPad Air 5th/4th Gen/Pro 11-inch/3rd/2nd Gen; and DDU111: aXtion Volt Single Bay Charging Dock.



Three more models will be available in late June: DEU311: aXtion Volt Charging Cradle for 8.1-inch to 10-inch tablets; DEU312: aXtion Volt Charging Cradle for 9.4-inch to 11.3-inch tablets; and DCA305: aXtion Volt Case for iPad mini-6. Three additional ones will roll-out in August (DEU321, DEU322 and DDU121).



This new line of products is a complete solution with a full suite of compatible mounts to set up in office stations, utility vehicles such as vans or forklifts, and roaming onsite while doing fieldwork. With a rugged design, they're mainly manufactured for an outdoor mobile workforce that has to face the elements, but can easily dock and work when they get back to their indoor station. Whether indoors or out, aXtion Volt products are designed to perform and provide seamless connections from one work station to the next.



The Volt cases are also compatible with MagConnect quick connect mounts, giving field engineers and the mobile workforce the ability to safely work, hands-free, no matter their work environment. There's also a unique and adjustable hand strap/handle bar (a.k.a. MP module) which improves the ergonomics by allowing the user to firmly grasp and use the device comfortability.



"This new product line builds on the value we're already providing to the mobile workforce," Miranda Su, executive vice president, The Joy Factory, says. "We're very excited to add new wireless charging capabilities to our aXtion lineup and are confident that our clients will benefit from their ease of use and versatility."



Products can be purchased on the company's website at: http://www.thejoyfactory.com/ or through its distribution partners, Ingram Micro and TD Synnex.



About the Joy Factory:



The Joy Factory, Inc. is a global manufacturer of leading tablet mounting, cases, enclosures, kiosks and mobility accessory products that have been enhancing the human interaction with digital devices for over a decade. The Joy Factory has quickly become an essential rugged solution provider for a variety of industries such as manufacturing, hospitality, education, transportation, healthcare, government, exhibition and retail.



MORE INFORMATION: https://thejoyfactory.com/



TWITTER: https://twitter.com/thejoyfactory?lang



MULTIMEDIA:



YouTube: https://youtu.be/apPddURvq5k



Product Images: https://thejoyfactory.com/search.php?search_query=volt§ion=product



Learn More: https://www.thejoyfactory.com

