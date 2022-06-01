News: Cheryl Messner joins Sales Boomerang to oversee customer experience department | CitizenWire

Industry veteran will drive adoption and user success for lenders using Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that it has tapped Cheryl Messner to manage its customer experience departments. In her new role, Messner will define strategies to enhance Sales Boomerang's customer experience, engagement, success and operations as well as help the company build upon its growth from a fintech startup to the industry's leading borrower intelligence solution.



Messner joins Sales Boomerang following 15 years at Optimal Blue, where she swiftly worked her way up the ladder. She began working in the customer service department as an Account Manager and later transitioned to the product management department, where she advanced to a director role in under five years. Prior to her tenure at Optimal Blue, Messner worked for three years in sales at GE-owned WMC Mortgage.



Messner will use her breadth of experience to inform her new role as EVP, Customer Success for Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach, which recently announced an enhanced integration to become the mortgage industry's first borrower conversion and retention platform. She will expand the two organizations' shared market influence by identifying new opportunities for growth, streamlining operations and developing a client services structure that deepens customer relationships.



"Sales Boomerang's unique value - helping lenders help more borrowers reach their financial goals more quickly - is incredibly attractive to me as someone who has spent my entire career in mortgage," said Messner. "I look forward to supporting Sales Boomerang users by giving them the tools to track consumers' financial data and encourage financial wellness by layering in interactive loan comparisons powered by Mortgage Coach."



"With ample experience in sales, customer service and product management, Messner is the ideal candidate to take our rapidly growing organization to the next level," said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. "Her customer-first, digital vision will prove vital to increasing adoption and helping Sales Boomerang customers maximize their success as we continue to expand our partnership with Mortgage Coach."



About Sales Boomerang:



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders - including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks - to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind(tm) ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



