News: iToolab New Release: RecoverGo (WhatsApp) to Restore Deleted WhatsApp (Business) Messages without Backup | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- iToolab Co Ltd, a software development company, has come up with a new solution - RecoverGo (WhatsApp) that's designed to make WhatsApp data recovery a hassle-free task for both Android and iOS users. With iToolab RecoverGo (WhatsApp), you can easily get back their deleted WhatsApp messages and other WhatsApp data and restore it to their system for easy access in the future.



According to Mia Garcia, CEO at iToolab, "We have already released several tools to recover conventional data types from various storage devices. But our team was keen on designing a tool that specifically supported WhatsApp data recovery. That's why, after months of continuous development, testing, and redesigning, we are here with RecoverGo (WhatsApp) - a revolutionary tool that'll help users recover their deleted WhatsApp data in no time."



Let's take a look at some of the key features that RecoverGo (WhatsApp) brings to the table.



KEY FEATURES OF ITOOLAB RECOVERGO (WHATSAPP):



1. Recover Deleted WhatsApp (Business) Data without Backup



RecoverGo (WhatsApp) is compatible with both conventional WhatsApp accounts and WhatsApp Business accounts. So, irrespective of which WhatsApp account you were using, you'll be able to get back deleted WhatsApp data using RecoverGo (WhatsApp).



A list of all the data types that RecoverGo (WhatsApp) supports:

* Messages (Broadcast Messages, Starred Messages)



* Contact (Support Group Contacts)

* Image, Stickers

* Video

* Audios

* Voice Notes

* Docs

* Links



2. Restore WhatsApp (Business) Data from iTunes Backup



iTunes doesn't support selective restoration from a backup which is inconvenient. RecoverGo (WhatsApp) allows iOS users restore WhatsApp data selectively from the iTunes backup and make the entire process easier.



3. Backup or View WhatsApp Backup



RecoverGo (WhatsApp) enables you to backup WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business data to a computer and secure it safely via encryption. This way they can create multiple backup points for their WhatsApp data, which means in case of accidental deletion or other emergencies, it'll be a hassle-free task to recover the data.



You can also protect the backups by assigning a password to avoid any unauthorized access whatsoever.



4. Export WhatsApp Data to Computer



RecoverGo (WhatsApp) supports exporting WhatsApp data to your computer. It can export in a variety of formats:



* Export retrieved WhatsApp messages into HTML or PDF format

* Export and save WhatsApp contacts in a friend list or a group

* With RecoverGo (WhatsApp), you can retrieve WhatsApp images in various file formats such as JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF, ICO, BMP, TIFF, SVG, thumb, SVG, PSD, Exif, BMP

* Retrieve WhatsApp videos in various formats including MOV, MP4, AVI, FLV, M4V, MKV, RMVB, WMV, WebM

* Retrieve and export audio files in different formats WAV, MP3, WMA, OGG, APE, MID, AAC, AMR, M4R, M4A, M4B, FLAC, AIFF, OPUS, Caf, WavPack (WV), aac

* With RecoverGo, users can also retrieve different documents such as txt, Word (Doc, Docx), Excel (xls, xlsx), Powerpoint (ppt, pptx), CSV, VCF, XML, HTML, pdf, EPUB, Mobi, CAJ, CHM



PRICE:



* 1-Month Plan: $35.95

* 1-Year Plan: $39.95

* Lifetime Plan: $49.95



More info: https://itoolab.com/buy/recovergo-whatsapp-for-windows/



Device Compatibility:



* WINDOWS: All systems running on Windows 7,8,8.1,10,11

* ANDROID: Android 7-12: Samsung (focus), Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, Google, Oppo, Vivo, motorola, lenovo, HTC, ASUS, ONEPLUS, Sony, Vivo

* IOS: iOS 10-15: All iPhone models running on the selected iOS versions.



About iToolab:



With a passion for programming and a vision to help users deal with software glitches on their own, Mia Garcia and her team started iToolab to build a professional toolkit for all smartphone users. Earlier, the team designed iToolab only to help iOS users resolve system issues on their iPhone/iPad. But, today, the company has also ventured into the Android landscape and released a new software, RecoverGo (WhatsApp) - that's specifically designed to help users recover WhatsApp data from both Android and iOS. Its cross-platform compatibility ensures that users can recover data on both Android and iOS without any hassle.



For more details, please visit: https://itoolab.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab



MULTIMEDIA:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/iToolabOfficial/videos



Learn More: https://itoolab.com/

