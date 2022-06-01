News: The Importance of Integrity Within the Tax Consulting Industry | CitizenWire

SAVAGE, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- Choosing a tax consulting firm as a trusted advisor is an exceptionally important decision for both businesses needing such services as well as accounting firms who refer them to their clients, says ICS Tax, LLC.



"The right firm can identify valuable credits and planning opportunities to reduce taxes as well as support their positions if audited. Recently, a national tax consulting firm was raided by the IRS Criminal Investigation agents specializing in tax violations and financial crimes. It is unfortunate to see that the IRS felt the need to take such drastic actions within our industry," said Alex Bagne, President of ICS Tax.



The right consultant can be your company's financial partner for life. Consider firms staffed with CPAs, attorneys, and licensed professionals as they can be your best choice. CPAs must follow the Code of Professional Conduct from the American Institute of Certified Public Accounting. Attorneys are governed by the state bar rules and statutes of professional conduct.



Certified Cost Segregation Professionals must abide by the code of ethics of American Society of Cost Segregation Professionals with integrity, honesty, and objectivity as their fundamental principles. Other licensed professionals, such as Professional Engineers and HERS Raters also must abide by codes of conduct.



At the very least when considering a tax consulting firm, first research them on the Internet. See if they have routinely lost tax court cases for overly aggressive positions, are frequently involved in employment lawsuits, or have been sued for racketeering, harassment, misconduct or other serious legal violations.



As tax consultants, ICS always looks after the public interest and honors their trust. The leaders at ICS include Certified Public Accountants, Attorneys, Certified Cost Segregation Professionals, HERS Raters, and Professional Engineers. We strongly advocate for our clients and provide comprehensive deliverables, including audit protection. ICS holds itself to the highest code of ethics established by both professional and industry standards.



ABOUT ICS TAX, LLC:



ICS Tax, LLC is a nationwide consulting firm providing innovative tax planning strategies. We collaborate with taxpayers and their advisors to identify credits and incentives that reduce tax liabilities and increase profitability. Visit https://ics-tax.com/ for more information regarding incentives such as the R&D credit, 179D deductions and many more.



Learn More: https://ics-tax.com/

