News: UltFone Celebrates Its Second Anniversary with Gift Cards and Online Surprises | CitizenWire

UltFone is offering up to a 75% discount on its software

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- UltFone, an up-and-coming worldwide software development company, has decided to celebrate its 2nd anniversary this year by offering enormous discounts and incentives across the board. The celebration will run from May 25 through June 30, 2022, allowing all users plenty of opportunities to participate.



UltFone is celebrating its second anniversary with an online party that includes up to a 75% discount and gift cards. Users can enter to win three prizes. Among the surprises are a 100% Mystery Box, 75% OFF, and Amazon gift cards. Consumers merely need to go to the UltFone website and subscribe to their YouTube channel to take part in the event.



"Our objective is to guarantee we do all in our power to spread happiness and make you smile," UltFone CEO Mike Lee said, when announcing the discounts and gift cards. "We are excited to offer our clients savings on products that will help them manage and restore their data in a more reliable and exact manner."



Follow YouTube for Gift Card:



Users who subscribe to UltFone's YouTube channel will receive a gift card as part of the company's 2nd anniversary celebration. To be eligible for the gift card, you must subscribe to UltFone on YouTube and enter your user ID and email address. Users who subscribe to UltFone on YouTube will be chosen from a pool of 15 people to receive a gift card. There are $20, $10, and $5 Amazon gift cards available. On June 30, 2022, the winners will be announced on the UltFone website.



100% Mystery Box:



UltFone's 100 % free Mystery Box gives users UltFone software. Everyone will get two chances to open the blind box and share it on social media in order to win extra chances. Free software will be given out, with discounts of between 30 and 75 percent off the original price. Buy one get one free and 100% gift.



Best Sellers-Up to 75% OFF:



UltFone is offering up to a 75% discount on its software. The discount is applied to best seller software, although the amount varies depending on the software. They also come with a year's worth of software. Until then, you can purchase things at a reduced price.



How to participate: https://www.ultfone.com/holiday-sales.html



About UltFone:



UltFone is a leading software development company committed to helping smartphone and PC/Mac users to enjoy the digital life with no hassle. It provides users with solutions for data recovery, system repair, and device content management. UltFone does not only strive to bolster the quality of products it has to offer and the user experience but also leveraging advanced technology to develop new solutions and cater to the unique needs of users. For more information, visit: http://www.ultfone.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ultfone/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/ultfone



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UltFoneOfficial



Learn More: https://www.ultfone.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.