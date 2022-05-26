News: MMI earns a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals List | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it has ranked No. 29 on Inc. Magazine's third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountains list. This list ranks the fastest-growing private companies based in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and Colorado.



"It's an honor to be highlighted on such a prestigious list of growing companies in the Rocky Mountain region," said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. "Our data intelligence and market insights for real estate and mortgage professionals have only grown in value alongside our business, and we're proud to provide the insights mortgage and title professionals need to strategically navigate today's market volatility."



The Inc. 5000 list shows a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountains region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 60 private companies had an average growth rate of 253% and, in 2020 alone, they added 4,176 jobs and $941.9 million to the Rocky Mountain region's economy. The complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountains, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/rocky-mountain.



In two years, MMI has achieved 261% revenue growth, quadrupled its staff and grown its client list to include 350 enterprise clients, including 20 of the nation's top 25 lenders. By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data, MMI's enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives, with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions.



"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come."



About MMI:



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.



About Inc. Media:



The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.



The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



Learn More: https://mmi.io

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.