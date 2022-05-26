News: Dollar recoveries from Shoplifters and Dishonest Employees increased an amazing 30.7% in 2021, According to Jack L. Hayes International’s 34th Annual Retail Theft Survey! | CitizenWire

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Jack L. Hayes International, Inc. released today the results of their 34th Annual Retail Theft Survey which reports on over 200,000 shoplifters and dishonest employee apprehensions in 2021 by just 25 large retailers, who recovered over $240 million from these apprehended thieves.



"When it comes to shoplifting, the survey showed many retailers moved away from apprehensions in 2021 and focused more on recoveries. Our survey revealed shoplifting apprehensions were down 16.2% in 2021, while overall shoplifting recoveries (from apprehended and non-apprehended thieves) were up a staggering 30.8%," said Mark R. Doyle, President of Jack L. Hayes International Inc.



Mr. Doyle added, "Survey respondents noted the pandemic environment, staff safety, lower police response and higher risks as some of the reasons for less shoplifter apprehensions.



"There was an increase in 2021 in both dishonest employee apprehensions and recovery dollars, 6.0% and 29.8% respectively. Survey respondents noted additional focus, enhanced investigation methods/tools and less associate supervision as some of the reasons for the increase in apprehensions and recovery dollars of dishonest employees.



Highlights from this highly anticipated annual theft survey include:



* Participants: 25 large retail companies with 22,751 stores and over $650 billion in retail sales in 2021.



* Apprehensions: Participants apprehended 204,404 shoplifters and dishonest employees in 2021, down 12.8% from 2020.



* Recovery Dollars: Participants recovered over $240 million from apprehended shoplifters and dishonest employees in 2021, up 9.9% from 2020.



* Shoplifters: 166,745 shoplifters were apprehended in 2021, down 16.2%; and over $196 million was recovered from these shoplifters, up 6.1%. Note: Dollars recovered from shoplifters where no apprehension was made ($339 million) increased an astounding 51.1% in 2021.



* Dishonest Employees: 37,659 employees were apprehended in 2021, up 6.0%; and over $44 million was recovered from these employees in 2021, up 29.9%.



* Case Averages:



--- Total Thefts: 1,180.39, up 26.0% in 2021



--- Shoplifters: $1,178.57, up 26.6% in 2021



--- Employees: $1,188.46, up 22.6% in 2021



About Jack L. Hayes International, Inc.:



Jack L. Hayes International, Inc. is a leading loss prevention and inventory shrinkage control consulting firm, and for over 40 years has provided a wide spectrum of Asset Protection, Inventory Shrinkage Control, Loss Prevention, Safety, and Security related services to every facet of industry including retail, manufacturing and industrial organizations. Learn more at: https://hayesinternational.com/



Learn More: http://hayesinternational.com/

