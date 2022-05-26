News: By Light Awarded $82M VA Contract | CitizenWire

By Light will continue its support of My HealtheVet, the Government's largest customer-facing web portal

MCLEAN, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) has been awarded the My HealtheVet (MHV) Development, Security and Operations (DevSecOps) contract by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Valued at $82M over five (5) years, this contract provides for the continued support and development of VA's Veteran-facing Electronic Health portal.



"Team By Light considers it an honor to continue our long and valued partnership with VA to provide innovative DevSecOps solutions to the MHV Program with a Scaled Agile and Digital Services Playbook approach," says Bill Sackewitz, By Light Senior VP for Digital Transformation. "Our team has invested heavily in DevSecOps, User Centered Design, and Lean Agile Product Delivery methods to hasten and improve value delivered to the customer. Our mission in By Light's Chief Strategy Office is to help our teams and our clients adopt new ways of working that lead to better user outcomes."



The MHV patient portal provides healthcare communications and coordination for millions of Veterans, caretakers, and providers. The MHV program is a nationwide initiative intended to improve the overall health of Veterans. It provides an eHealth portal, a secure environment where Veterans can view and manage their personal health record online and access health information, health assessments, and electronic services. Online health resources will enable and encourage patient/provider collaboration, as clinicians will be able to communicate with Veterans more easily.



The online environment will complement existing Veterans Health Administration (VHA) clinical business practices and be transformational in the way health care is delivered and managed. Like other VA systems MHV will eventually be integrated into VA.gov that will be accessible to Veterans from MHV, or other web portals as identified by the government.



"Our team has been supporting the development and expansion of MHV since 2012 and is dedicated to furthering the evolution of one of the U.S. Government's largest and most important technical programs benefiting those who have served," states Matt Bain, MHV Program Director at By Light. "We are very proud of our ten years of supporting MHV eHealth delivery capabilities and look forward to further deliver new and innovative solutions that support VA's Office of Connected Care ecosystem and improve the experience for Veterans and their care givers."



"We are happy to have By Light back and to continue the great work we have done together over the past decade," notes Greg Kirk, MHV Program Manager. "The MHV solution will continue to evolve with the DevSecOps contract, and the results will ultimately deliver better products and services faster to the Veterans."



About By Light:



By Light Professional IT Services LLC (https://www.bylight.com) headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides innovative IT, infrastructure solutions, and full spectrum cyberspace operations for U.S. Federal and State Government Agencies. By Light has extensive success with VA and across the DoD, successfully implementing technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government.



Learn More: https://www.bylight.com/

