News: ZKTECO USA integrates STiD Mobile ID for Advanced Contactless Access Control Offering | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- STid announced today that ZKTecoUSA has integrated the STiD Mobile ID® application with ZKTecoUSA's ZKey mobile credential app for a more comprehensive, advanced contactless access control offering. The combined, enhanced mobile application offers four unique modes for contactless identification to ensure users have multiple options to meet their individual needs and preferences in addition to secure and dynamic QR code support.



STid's Mobile ID is currently compatible with ZKTecoUSA's Atlas and Pro series access control panels and will be integrated into many other hardware and software solutions from ZKTecoUSA moving forward.



STid's Mobile ID simplifies managing and issued cards by using virtual cards on smartphones that can be used with or without conventional cards. Virtual access cards can be stored on STid Mobile ID App, for Android or iOS, available free of charge in app stores, for near instant issuing of credentials.



The four unique modes include:



* Badge mode: smartphone or wearable is presented like a convention access card



* Slide mode: hand becomes the access card



* Tap Tap mode: double tap the smartphone in a pocket for access



* Hands-free mode: ID is automatically detected



Hosted on the cloud or on-premises, STid's Mobile ID offers managers ease of use with multi-user or multi-site options and quick, easy management of virtual cards.



"Integrating with STid has allowed us to provide solutions for our customers that were not able to be previously met," said Prata Khadilkar, marketing manager, ZKTecoUSA. "Advanced features like Pocket & Wave mode allow us to stay ahead of the trends in the access control world. We have even been able to integrate the credentials into our existing ZKey mobile credential app already supporting our secure & dynamic QR codes for truly contactless access."



The new mobile application is available for use with the ZKTecoUSA Atlas Access Control Panel, which features an easy-to-use interface with fingerprint reader to ensure building managers can control and grant access to only those users who are authorized and supports both Wiegand & OSDP protocols. Mobile ID is also available with the popular Pro series tripod turnstiles for indoor environments.



STid's Mobile ID will also be added into ZKTecoUSA's BioSecurity software and solutions for a direct connection to create and send credentials to the users, Cielo 365 cloud solution and Atlas 360 hybrid-cloud solution later this year. Multiple ZKTecoUSA hardware kits will include an STid Mobile ID option moving forward.



"We're happy to combine strengths and expertise with another industry leader to deliver the best solutions to end users," said Frederick Trujillo, U.S. Director of Operations, STid. "Our Mobile ID operates worldwide with any other open solutions and offers the widest range of usage options to ensure adoption. We look forward to expanding our relationship with ZkTecoUSA to deliver more innovation access control solutions."



Learn more: https://www.zktecousa.com/products-new



About ZKTecoUSA:



ZKTecoUSA is a globally renowned enterprise focused on delivering biometric verification technology designed to help make the world a safer and wiser place for all its inhabitants. ZKTecoUSA brings to market a wide range of solutions including Smart Identity Authentication Applications, Smart Entrance Control Applications (for both pedestrians and vehicles), and Smart Office Applications. Products range from simple RFID & QR code readers to advanced biometric door controllers, turnstiles, walkthrough metal detectors, and even x-ray inspection scanners. For more information, please visit https://www.zktecousa.com/.



About STid Group:



STid's mission is to protect people, their property and data through secure access and identity. For more than 25 years, STid has created and marketed identification solutions for high security physical and logical access control, as well as Automatic Vehicle Identification. STid has the widest range of OSDP(tm)-Verified readers on the market today. The Company aims for businesses, residential, governments and industry to simplify and protect their digital identity management by developing non-proprietary intelligent identification solutions that use state-of-the-art RFID, NFC, Bluetooth® and Internet things of Things (IoT) technology.



Learn More: https://zktecousa.com/

