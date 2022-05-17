News: OneKey MLS names Down Payment Resource partners as designated provider of down payment assistance tools | CitizenWire

Down Payment Resource analysis finds that more than 13,000 OneKey® MLS residential listings may be eligible for homeownership assistance programs

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- OneKey® MLS, the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in New York, today announced that it has partnered with Down Payment Resource (DPR), the nationwide database for U.S. homebuyer assistance programs, to indicate MLS residential listings that may be eligible for down payment assistance and other homebuyer affordability programs.



OneKey MLS has 45,000 MLS subscribers and specializes in listing residential and commercial real estate in nine New York counties covering Long Island, the Hudson Valley and all five NYC boroughs. In addition to providing home directories to its subscribers, OneKey MLS enables consumers to search home listings on a public-facing search site.



"Many prospective buyers do not realize the wealth of down payment assistance programs available to them, even at the state and regional levels," said OneKey MLS CEO Jim Speer. "Thanks to our partnership with DPR, our subscribers can swiftly connect borrowers with the homebuyer education and assistance programs they need to achieve their financial dreams."



DPR's toolset is the latest of many time-saving resources that OneKey MLS offers consumers and subscribers. Through its new partnership with DPR, OneKey MLS will now flag listings eligible for homebuyer assistance programs on both its public- and subscriber-facing search pages. Down Payment Resource has already identified 54 programs available in OneKey MLS' area coverage for which 62% of its residential listing inventory is potentially eligible.



"Home prices across the United States have soared in the past year. New York state is no different, with low inventory driving the state's median home price up by 19.4% in 2021," said DPR CEO Rob Chrane. "Now, New Yorkers that are hoping to buy a home can count on OneKey MLS and its Realtor subscribers for homebuyer affordability guidance they may have never encountered otherwise."



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is a nationwide database of down payment assistance and affordable lending programs. The company tracks funding status, eligibility rules, benefits and more for approximately 2,200 programs in 11 categories. Its award winning technology helps the housing industry connect more homebuyers to the down payment help they need. DPR has been recognized by Inman News as "Most Innovative New Technology" and the HousingWire Tech100(tm). DPR is licensed to Multiple Listing Services, Realtor Associations, lenders and housing counselors across the country. DPR's subscription based service, Down Payment Connect, helps agents and loan officers match buyers to available programs. For more information, please visit https://downpaymentresource.com/ and on Twitter at @DwnPmtResource.



About OneKey® MLS:



OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

