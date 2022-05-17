News: Kiosk Association Announces May 2022 News – NRA Chicago Preview | CitizenWire

​DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- May 2022 Self-Service News - Association of Kiosk Manufacturers. Since 1996, for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. Here is our collected information for the upcoming National Restaurant Show in Chicago. It includes:



* Exhibits you'll see in our 10x20 booth 6576 in Tech Pavilion (North)



* Information on discounted and/or free passes to the show



* Social events going on such as DSF get-together at local bar (sponsored by Intel) and the RTN Restaurant Technology Network happy hour



* Speaking events - Matt Ater talks alongside Kelsey Hall of McDonald's



* List of member exhibitors at the show including Intel and Panasonic



* We can help with passes to show and/or social events as members of those groups



* List of assets and downloads to make life easy if not traveling to Chicago.



Learn more: https://kioskindustry.org/national-restaurant-association-kiosk-trade-show/



ISE 2022 in Barcelona -- over 40K in attendance, so not sure if the next time it will be Amsterdam. The highlight for us is a very nice video by LG Business Solutions showing their new competing kiosk (with assistive tech unlike Samsung) along with some stellar new release outdoor and indoor displays. The 400 NIT indoor 110 inch for sports bars in particular. Included is our perspective on where the market is, and where it is heading.



InfoComm in June is the next show (Las Vegas) and we are an official media sponsor. We have begun our preview post.



For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group.



Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

