News: Domaine Carneros Announces New Iteration of Popular ‘Bubbles & Bites’ Experience | CitizenWire

NAPA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Founded in 1987, in the Carneros appellation of Northern California by the Champagne Taittinger family, Domaine Carneros is a grower producer of ultra-premium sparkling wines and limited production pinot noirs. As of May 1st, the winery is pleased to announce a new menu for its popular Bubbles & Bites tasting experience, first launched in 2018. Since its inauguration, it has been a special offering for visitors who wish to explore the versatility of sparkling wine with different cuisines. To date, the winery has focused on Asian, Mexican and Moroccan pairings and now announces its next cuisine of focus...Spain!



The Art of Sparkling Wine Pairing: Bubbles & Bites



Experience the versatility of sparkling wine in this unique food & wine pairing specially curated to highlight the flavors of Spain! The fourth showcase menu in the winery's popular "Bubbles & Bites" tasting experience transports guests on a palatal journey throughout Spain with five "bites" - four savory, one sweet - each of which is thoughtfully paired with a vibrant Domaine Carneros sparkling wine:



Pan de Pisto



A slice of toasted baguette is topped with a classic Spanish stew of tomatoes, onion, eggplant, green & red peppers, and shaved Manchego cheese



Paired with 2017 Ultra Brut



Tortilla Espanola with Mojo Rojo y Verde



Omelet of egg and potato served with a vibrant sauce of garlic, chili, smoked paprika and cumin



Paired 2017 Estate Brut Cuvée



Gambas al Ajillo



Sauteed shrimp in garlic and Spanish olive oil



Paired 2018 Brut Rosé



Solomillo with Romesco Sauce



Juicy pork tenderloin accompanied by a classic Romesco sauce of tomato, roasted red pepper and toasted almonds



Paired 2017 Vermeil Demi-Sec



Tarta Vasca with Rosemary Caramel



Rich cheese tart with a rosemary-scented caramel



Paired 2017 Vermeil Demi-Sec



Led by their most seasoned wine educators, this experience will open palates to a new side of sparkling wine.



DETAILS:



Appointments begin May 2nd



60-minute experience



$95 (cost does not include gratuity or sales tax)



Reserve online or by contacting the winery directly: 707-257-0101 x 150 or reservations@domainecarneros.com



This unique tasting experience is available for groups sized 2-6, guests 21 years and older. 48-hour cancellation. The winery does offer specialized versions of this experience for parties of 7 or more. Please call for more details.



NB *dietary restrictions can be accommodated, please call the winery to discuss any specific needs.



ABOUT DOMAINE CARNEROS:



Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating a vision of terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir, with the remaining acres currently in development. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines largely estate grown and limited production Pinot Noirs.



Domaine Carneros' château has become a landmark and symbol of the region. The architecture and interior design were inspired by the 18th century Château de la Marquetterie owned by Taittinger family in France's Champagne region. In March of this year, the San Francisco Chronicle named Domaine Carneros one of the top 25 Best Bay Area Wineries to Visit.



The winery also places a high value on preserving the environment and has been a leader with respect to a vast array of environmental undertakings. The roof of the pinot noir winery adjacent to the château hosts a solar array that was the largest on any winery in the world when it was installed and this year, a new state-of-the-art microgrid system will help the winery with 85% of its energy needs. The winery has a continued commitment to creating a lighter footprint on the earth. Two of its most recent environmental awards were the California Green Medal for Domaine Carneros' demonstration of "Smart Business through efficiencies, cost savings and innovation from implementing sustainable practices," and in 2020, the Napa Climate Now Climate Champion in the Business category.



Learn more: https://www.domainecarneros.com/



Learn More: https://www.domainecarneros.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.