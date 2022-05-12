News: The Gathering of Queens, Sponsored by M&T Bank, to Convene in Miami on June 11 | CitizenWire

Diversity programming brings together minority women to explore dynamic leadership principles for success

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Bringing programming and education on the importance of diverse representation in commercial real estate and other industries to Florida, "The Gathering of Queens" will commence in Miami on June 11, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today. Following on the heels of successful events in Atlanta, Phoenix, and Houston, the women's economic empowerment event is sponsored by M&T Bank, a top-20 full-service U.S.-based commercial bank with a long history of community-focused banking.



In addition, American Landmark, one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the United States, serves as the program sponsor for the gathering. The Millionaire Mastermind Academy and American Landmark partnered to create the Millionaire Mastermind Real Estate Accelerator Program to spark greater diversity in real estate and entrepreneurship for minority women in the Florida region and begin accepting applications for the fall 2022 program.



"Florida's commercial real estate sector is uniquely positioned for incredible growth. The time is now to move the needle on diversity in our industry. We know that greater diversity results in improved outcomes, not just for those companies in the commercial real estate industry, but for those Florida communities in which we live and work" said Melissa Govette, Senior Vice President of M&T Bank. "We welcome the Gathering of Queens with open arms and look forward to sharing our perspective on the power of inclusion."



With a focus on advancing diversity in the commercial real estate space, speakers for the Miami "Gathering of Queens" include:

* Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group and founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy

* Melissa Govette, Senior Vice President at M&T Bank

* Rachel Palmer, Chief Administrative Officer at American Landmark Apartments

* Kiana Dancie, comedian and entrepreneur as seen on BET, MTV, and Netflix

* MJ Paschall, Senior Vice President of AKA Hotels + Residences

* Amber Kellogg, Chief Strategy Officer at ThinkZilla Consulting Group and women's rights advocate

* Katrice Thompson, CEO, and co-founder of Glam Scrubwear



"As we continue to build economic impact, we are thrilled to expand this program to the amazing state of Florida and to invite this diverse group of speakers and a passionate audience to join us in sparking economic mobility," said Millionaire Mastermind Academy founder and Thinkzilla Consulting CEO Dr. Velma Trayham.



The Gathering of Queens will occur at 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel AKA Brickell at 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami. Registration is now open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-gathering-of-queens-miami-tickets-335547330097. Seating is limited.



The Millionaire Mastermind Academy creates programs to help Minority women out of poverty; 21.4 Million are living in poverty, all looking for upward mobility and access to entrepreneurial training, mentorship, and access to capital. The organization welcomes corporate sponsors seeking to support community engagement programs, economic empowerment, and minority business development. Supporters can make an impact through annual corporate giving, sponsorships, or monthly reoccurring donations. This leading nonprofit organization has mentored more than 8,000 women, helping them take their businesses to the next level.



About Millionaire Mastermind Academy:



The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that addresses the barriers to economic mobility for women who have been systemically and historically underserved and excluded. Together, we aim to remove systemic barriers to accessing affordable capital, provide access to mentorship, and facilitate college-level business training for small businesses led by minority women. For more information, visit millionairemastermindacademy.org.



About M&T Bank:



Great companies have an enduring sense of purpose. We're driven to help, encourage and enable our customers and communities to thrive. Founded in 1856, we care deeply about those we serve. By asset size, we are the 11th largest bank in the US based on assets of approximately $200 billion, spanning 12 states with a long history of community-focused banking. For more information visit https://www3.mtb.com/business



About American Landmark Apartments:



American Landmark Apartments is one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the United States and ranks No. 33 on the National Multifamily Housing Council list of the top apartment owners in the country with approximately 34,000 apartment units in its portfolio. Based in Tampa, Florida, American Landmark specializes in the acquisition and management of value-added multifamily properties located in high-growth markets throughout the Sunbelt, including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. American Landmark is committed to delivering great service and outstanding living environments to residents and delivering consistent, attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors and partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alapts.com/



