News: Doing Business with the Federal Government Community Event Opens up Access to More than $500 Million in Annual Contracting | CitizenWire

Special program on May 24 to be hosted by Thinkzilla Consulting and SBA's Arizona District Office

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Expanding access to more than $500 million in annual contracting, Thinkzilla Consulting and the Arizona District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration are collaborating to host a special event on "How to Do Business with the Federal Government." The free in-person event takes place May 24 from 10 to 12:30 p.m. and registration is now available.



Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consulting firm, Thinkzilla expanded its third office to Scottsdale in 2020 based on its diverse and entrepreneurial community, where local leaders are committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. Thinkzilla has a forward-focused mission of developing economic growth initiatives to encourage job creation and business expansion. Arizona is home to more than 600,000 small businesses, yet only 11 percent are helmed by racial minorities, according to the Arizona Small Business Economic Profile, and many businesses struggle to understand the vast opportunities available with federal government contracts.



"We believe that inclusive, equitable businesses drive prosperity and know there is a lot of untapped potential in contracting with the federal government, which is why we wanted to share this initiative with more diverse small business owners looking to grow and evolve," said Thinkzilla CEO and founder Dr. Velma Trayham. "We strive to be the trusted partner of choice for the nation's leading organizations, including the federal government, bridging the gap by fostering meaningful connections with underrepresented communities and disadvantaged entrepreneurs."



Topics to be covered include: the procurement process and how to get certified; documents and business structure required for doing business with the government; program to support minority- and women-owned small businesses; upcoming county infrastructure construction projects; top categories where federal agencies spend the most on contracting and more.



The upcoming seminar will be held at Thinkzilla's Skysong office in Scottsdale at 1365 N. Scottsdale Rd.



To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doing-business-with-the-federal-government-tickets-330396072547



Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Amber@thinkzillaconsulting.com or 480-572-1838.



About Thinkzilla Consulting Group:



The only firm that combines program management resources with extensive DE&I expertise, and full-service marketing capabilities, Thinkzilla recently launched a proprietary DEI scorecard. It can be used for audits, to support training and programs, and to help organizations build more inclusive workplaces and workforces. For more information on Thinkzilla, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/



Learn More: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

