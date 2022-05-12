News: By Light Awarded $2M Army National Guard Contract | CitizenWire

By Light will provide 44 additional Recruiting Experiences to the Army National Guard

MCLEAN, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- The Army National Guard awarded a $2M follow-on contract to By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) and its teaming partner Warhorse Training Solutions. Under this contract, By Light will provide 44 additional Recruiting Experiences to attract and educate young men and women about critical Military Occupational Specialties (MOS) while providing recruiters with valuable personnel leads. This contract also provides one year of maintenance and support for the existing 85 Recruiting Experiences fielded across the United States.



The new Recruiting Experiences consist of 44 interactive kiosks offering vocational and vehicle operator experiences. The first group of 22 kiosks features 4-in-1 Virtual Recruiter Touch Screens that allow players to engage in simulated vocational experiences, such as Air Traffic Controller, IT Specialist, Allied Trade Welder, or Combat Medic via intuitive touchscreen displays.



The second group of 4-in-1 Virtual Recruiter Vehicle Operator kiosks consists of 22 hands-on interactive Vehicle Operator Stations that invite players to sit and operate various vehicle controls to engage in four simulated experiences: Firefighter, Motor Transport Operator, Horizontal Construction Engineer, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator.



The Recruiting Experiences include scoring and leaderboard features that promote a fun and competitive environment, helping to attract and retain groups of potential recruits while allowing the recruiter ample time to engage in one-on-one conversations with individuals. Additionally, the kiosks all have the capability to capture player contact information data that can easily be retrieved by recruiters using an improved and simple lead-generation data retrieval system.



"With U.S. Army and National Guard's average cost of $110 per lead, the ROI for these experiences is realized very quickly," says Cory McAndrew, General Manager for By Light's Port Orange, FL, facility. Port Orange houses By Light's modeling and simulation integration center, where technology experts develop training solutions and provide support to industry in the areas of engineering and manufacturing services.



About By Light:



By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit https://bylight.com/.



