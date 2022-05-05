News: Isn’t It Possible to Promote Literacy? Net Profits from 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘Little Green’ will go to Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California | CitizenWire

RIFSoCal is celebrating their 50th anniversary providing new books to underserved children in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Paraphrase, LLC, the publisher of "Little Green" (ISBN: 978-0981587943), is donating 500 copies of a special anniversary edition to Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California (RIFSoCal). For 10 years, "Little Green" has been asking, "Isn't it possible?" The frog still can't be a goose, horse, or koi, but it is possible to promote literacy and motivate children to read by providing new books to create home libraries for underserved children in Southern California.



That is, in fact, the mission of the 501(c)(3) organization Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California (www.rifsocal.org). The special edition, celebrating the 50th anniversary of RIFSoCal and the 10th anniversary of "Little Green," is also available on amazon.com through the end of 2022. Paraphrase has pledged all proceeds from the anniversary edition to RIFSoCal.



"Little Green" is a picture-book for 0-7 year olds, written by Arnold Rudnick, with illustrations by Marcelo Gorenman, featuring a little green frog on a quest to be special. He hops around from animal to animal asking "Isn't it possible?" he can be one of them and do the special things they do. While the reader learns animal groups, skills, traits and sounds, Little Green learns almost anything is possible, but he must start by being himself.



"I hope that someday 'Little Green' and 'Isn't it possible?' will be as familiar to children, and empowering, as 'I Think I Can!' from 'The Little Engine That Could,'" Rudnick says. "Reading makes ALMOST anything possible. I am really excited to partner with Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California on this mission of literacy."



"We are delighted to thank Arnold Rudnick for his most generous donation of 'Little Green,'" says Carol Henault, Executive Director of RIFSoCal. "I can't wait to share this inspirational story with the children in our Motivational Reading Program. Inspiring children's passion for reading is the greatest gift we can give them on their personal road to success. That, and frogs.



"We can always use more frog stories! As Los Angeles and Orange County's largest children's literacy organization, RIFSoCal works every day to share the magic of reading for fun and pleasure with our most vulnerable children. As of our 50th anniversary of celebrating literacy for all children, we will have served 1.7M children, and provided them with more than 5.3M books."



About Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California:



Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California (RIFSoCal) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote literacy and motivate children to read by providing new books to create home libraries for underserved children in Southern California.



About Paraphrase, LLC:



Paraphrase, LLC, is a boutique publishing company promoting literacy with a mission to create thought-provoking media that educates, entertains, and inspires. Their motto is "Read a book, Read a mind."(tm) Learn more at: http://www.paraphrasellc.com/



