News: Tatiana Burton Hosts BURLESQUE AND BUSTIERS at ASH in Los Angeles | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Tatiana Burton, a prominent social media influencer, is pleased to host BURLESQUE AND BUSTIERS, a six-hour visual feast, on May 21, 2022, at ASH, located on 5403 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.



"We could not be more pleased to host this unique event celebrating femininity and beauty," said Joshua Melville, owner of ASH. "Tatiana will surely serve as the ringmaster for what is bound to be a special night."



Guests will be treated to six hours of the sexiest burlesque fashions, where - in true ASH form - premium cigars will also be available at this rager.



The Best Bustier Pageant promises to be a feast for the senses, and prizes up for proffer include ASH memberships, premium cigar bundles, beauty and grooming products, top-shelf libations, luxury gift certificates, and more!



Tickets start at $60, and each ticket purchased includes all-access entry, an entry ticket into the pageant, a raffle ticket, and a $50 beauty gift bag from Billion Dollar Beauty, a 100% vegan and cruelty-free independent beauty brand.



ABOUT ASH:



ASH is Los Angeles's premier cigar experience, billing itself as both an incubator for rising talent and a mature co-working space for the sophisticated professional. With private rooms, an unparalleled selection of cigars, and a judgment-free zone for the free-spirited, ASH offers an experience like no other.



ASH, 5403 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036.



Learn more about ASH at: https://ashloungela.com/



Get your tickets:



"Burlesque & Bustiers at ASH" Tickets, Sat., May 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. | Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burlesque-bustiers-at-ash-tickets-320183626847



