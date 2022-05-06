News: Freedom Makers Rebrands to Include Virtual Services in Name and Logo | CitizenWire

SAN ANTONIO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Freedom Makers, a leading military spouse virtual assistant services agency, has announced that it will begin operating under a new name - Freedom Makers Virtual Services (FMVS). This name change goes into effect immediately and better reflects the company's comprehensive service offerings. A fresh new logo accompanies the name change too.



The company is uniquely positioned to become part of the solution to reduce military spouse unemployment and underemployment, nationwide.



The rebranding is designed to showcase the full spectrum of services offered to small business owners and to highlight its most important assets. Military spouse virtual assistants who find work through Freedom Makers Virtual Services will continue to be known as Freedom Makers.



"Clients can rest assured that the company's ownership, mission and ethos have not changed," Laura Renner, founder says. "The company was founded on the principles of freedom, transparency and striving for excellence."



FMVS is composed of military spouse virtual assistants. Due to their association with the military, its virtual assistants understand how to be flexible and deliver top-notch services to small businesses and entrepreneurs, working to grow and scale their companies.



"The needs of small business owners and military spouses vary greatly," Renner says. "Our new name better reflects how our selected network of military spouses have consistently risen to meet the unique challenges of small business owners."



As the need for quality virtual support services continues to grow, FMVS plans to offer continued support and solutions to help small business owners and military families reach their full potential.



About Freedom Makers Virtual Services:



Freedom Makers Virtual Services (FMVS) was founded in 2015 by Laura Renner, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate. After serving in the U.S. Air Force as a Public Relations Officer, Renner earned her International MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She currently serves as an Air Force Reservist and is passionate about helping small business owners and military families reach new heights.



Freedom Makers Virtual Services delivers excellent, customized support while simultaneously providing meaningful, flexible work for military spouses around the globe.



