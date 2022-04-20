News: Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Guidebook for Mothers in Technology by Emilia M. D’Anzica and Sabina M. Pons | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing "Pressing ON as a Tech Mom: How Tech Industry Mothers Set Goals, Define Boundaries & Raise the Bar for Success" (ISBN: 978-1956955187), a comprehensive guide for mothers working in technology sourced from industry leaders who are mothers themselves.



Respectively, D'Anzica and Pons are the founder/managing director and principal consultant at Growth Molecules, a management consulting firm focused on customer support and success. Upon comparing experiences, the authors identified a need for a book that could offer support and guidance to tech moms in a voice they could relate to.



"Pressing ON as a Tech Mom" features interviews with mothers who are prominent tech leaders, each of whom details how they were able to advance in such a competitive field, what obstacles they overcame and how they balanced motherhood along with their careers. As a result of its useful insights and guidance, the book has garnered acclaim from numerous tech industry leaders.



"The stories D'Anzica and Pons share illustrate how you can be a high performer regardless of gender and take the time to be there for your family, too," said Catherine Blackmore, General Vice President of NAA Customer Success and Renewals at Oracle.



Similarly, Alana Karen, Director of Search Platforms at Google, said the book "[drives] to the heart of challenges for working mothers in tech."



"'Pressing ON as a Tech Mom' is more necessary now than ever before," said publisher Anna David. "It will provide mothers who are toiling in the tech industry, believing they're struggling alone, with crucial support. Emilia and Sabina are trailblazers."



"Pressing ON as a Tech Mom" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.



About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:



A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Legacy Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds, as well as sports agents, coaches, non-profit founders and more. Learn more: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/



Learn More: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.