News: System4 Opens 5th Office in Florida | CitizenWire

PALM BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- System4 Facility Services Management, an industry leader in facility management solutions that specializes in customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance services announced opening its fifth office in Florida. The new Florida office is located in the Palm Beach area.



"Julie Arrington and her team have been full of energy and excitement since our first phone call. We know that they will be excellent operators and conscientious advocates for their customers as they build their business," said Scott Kubec, COO, System4.



Local business owners, facility managers and business leaders throughout the Palm Beach, Florida area will now have access to customized facility service solutions. System4 of Palm Beach specializes in creating customized commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance solutions that fit the unique needs of any type or size business. Whether a childcare facility, a physical rehabilitation center or fitness center, System4 of Palm Beach has you covered - inside and out!



On April 18, 2022, Erik and Julie Arrington assumed ownership of the System4 of Palm Beach office. The Palm Beach office is located at 801 Northpoint Parkway, Ste 53, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. The System4 of Palm Beach office can be reached at 561-406-0464.



"As a family owned and operated company, we are elated to join the System4 family servicing the Palm Beach market in Florida. We are eager to provide customized commercial cleaning and facility services. We believe in building strong partnerships with our clients within this market and look forward to offering solutions to meet their needs," said Erik and Julie Arrington, Franchise Owners, System4 of Palm Beach.



About System4:



Founded in 2004, System4 Facility Services Management has become an industry leader in commercial cleaning, disinfection and repair and maintenance. With more than 60 locations nationally, System4 manages the interior and exterior of any size or type facility. As a one point of contact for all facility service needs, System4 simplifies processes for business owners, operators and management by saving time, reducing complexity and overall cost.



Contact System4 of Palm Beach at 561-406-0464 to discuss customized facility service solutions.



