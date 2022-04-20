News: EPIC Welcomes Shelley Yim | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants is pleased to welcome Shelley Yim who will partner with EPIC's leadership to focus on continuing to grow the firm's footprint with large complex Risk Management clients along with helping lead EPIC's burgeoning Winery Practice. Shelley will also support EPIC's Diversity & Inclusion strategy in her role on the EPIC Inclusion Council, focusing on supporting clients with their inclusion objectives.



Shelley brings over thirty-five years of experience in the global risk and insurance segment. She most recently led Aon's West Region Middle Market brokerage teams while handling several large, complex multi-national clients in the West in several industry segments. While Shelley is known for her large client expertise, her focus on coaching, mentoring, and developing diverse teams has been her passion for the past decade.



Recently named as a 2021 Business Insurance Women to Watch award recipient, Shelley acknowledged the importance of coaches and mentors to help develop strong teams to grow our businesses for the future.



"We are extremely pleased to welcome Shelley to EPIC," said Steve Denton, EPIC CEO. "Her experience and industry-specific expertise align perfectly with our focus on delivering complex risk solutions with a deep understanding of our clients' businesses."



"We're fortunate to add Shelley to our team of experts," said Marc Kunney, EPIC's President, Risk Management and National Specialties. "Our clients will benefit instantly from her perspective and expertise, particularly in today's challenging and dynamic marketplace." Shelley will work from the firm's San Francisco office.



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.



Learn More: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

