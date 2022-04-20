News: Celebration of Resolution Paves Way for Cheyenne, Wyoming to Become the Climate Wellness Capital | CitizenWire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. /CitizenWire/ -- Mayor Patrick Collins, members of the Cheyenne City Council, Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Encore Green Environmental and Wyoming's Carbon Asset Network (CAN) have jointly announced a celebration of commitment to work on "Climate Wellness through Soil Health" Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Cheyenne Botanical Gardens, 3 p.m.



A resolution will highlight the agreement that Encore Green Environmental signed on December 28, 2021. The desire is that the Resolution will be impactful in stewardship of our environment by the very people who work the land.



Speeches by members of the Cheyenne community will be part of the program, including the proclamation by Mayor Patrick Collins, comments by Dale Steenbergen of the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, and John Robitaille of CAN. Letters of support sent to the city council include the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.



"Wyoming has been a leader in everything from the first female governor to water innovation with Buffalo Bill Cody. We, again, are leading the way with Cheyenne to become the Climate Wellness Capital," said Mayor Collins. "There's no better place than Cheyenne where sprawling land and experienced land managers now team with blockchain to render our environment cleaner and safer."



Moving forward the City will work with CAN to develop the program with any additional agreements, MOU's, or contracts developed between the City and CAN to be submitted for approval by the Governing Body.



CAN's program supplies land managers with grants and the tools to help increase their soil's health. Increasing soil health increases the ability of the soil to capture additional soil organic carbon. Increasing soil organic carbon leads to cleaner air, as the carbon is displaced from the air to the soil through increased plant growth and photosynthesis. The end result is that empowering better soil health leads to a better environment for our children and grandchildren.



"We are thrilled to partner with the City of Cheyenne and appreciate their forward thinking to solve problems in cooperation with nature's way to clean our air," said John Robitaille of Encore Green Environmental and CAN. "The Mayor and the Council's vision blends nicely with CAN's mission of Climate Wellness through Soil Health."



Carbon Asset Network (CAN) is a Wyoming company that networks together land stewards - from ranches to farms to golf courses - who commit to a 12-month customized plan with CAN's agronomist to change practices to become more regenerative. These land managers are provided grants from the nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions to purchase new equipment or implement more expensive but sustainable practices designed to help improve the health of the soil and increase soil organic carbon.



CAN uses blockchain technology to verify the soil samples are sent to a certified laboratory, which reports the results directly to the blockchain, which creates a transparent process where all actions and partners are accountable. CAN is expanding these blockchain operations to create NFT Soil Tokens.



An additional announcement will be made regarding a successful partnership developed with a school district in Iraan, Texas, which allows students hands on education in soil stewardship, photosynthesis and produced water reclamation for grades 3-12.



For more information visit: http://www.carbonassetnetwork.com/ and https://synergyforecologicalsolutions.org/ .



Learn More: https://www.encoregreenenvironmental.com/

