News: National Buyers Agents Association Releases One-Minute Videos on 2022 Home Buying | CitizenWire

EVERGREEN, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- The National Buyers Agents Association just released a series of 1-minute videos on new approaches to home buying in 2022. Each video focusses on a state and the home buying trends of the major cities within that state.



The videos may be found on the association's YouTube channel and in the blog section of the association's educational website, https://BuyerAgentSearch.com.



The National Buyers Agents Association saw a need for this resource because it receives many calls per day from home buyers who are considering much bigger areas to buy than in previous years due to the housing shortage. Some buyers are even considering different states in order to find inventory that is within their budgets. The objective is to give prospective home buyers a very quick and accurate view of the 2022 housing markets throughout the United States.



The series starts out with Pennsylvania, Florida, and Texas videos. Each state's video reveals median housing prices and square footage costs for the state. This section of the videos provides a quick comparison of the housing prices of major cities within that state with year-over-year trends.



The 2022 video list on the blog page at the association's website and also in YouTube, begins off with a super-short video, entitled "5 Critical Home Buying Decisions." This starter video provides a time-efficient and easy way for potential home buyers to focus on essential decisions when first considering buying, including the most basic one of "Is now a good time to buy or not?" Many buyers are considering waiting it out, while others have decided to go for it because prices do not appear to be going down any time soon.



Once a decision is made, buyers are asked to focus on "What makes an ideal property?", followed by a hard look at what are their must-haves verses preferences.



The YouTube channel includes dozens of other videos, including a video from some first-time homebuyers about their experiences working with an exclusive buyer's agent. There are also many interviews of buyer's agents who are members of the association with their unique perspectives on local markets. The channel also has a few entertaining animations, including a scene with alligators. The buyers are trapped in the confusing maze of the home-buying process that is dominated by hidden traps of real estate industry profit motives.



In addition to videos, the Buyer Agent Search website provides blogs, and consumer radio show excerpts that help real estate consumers understand behind-the-scenes processes that will enable them to successfully navigate their purchase. The association connects consumers to a network of exclusive, accredited, and highly-rated agents. Real estate agents are typically paid a commission covered in the seller's listing agreement through the proceeds in the sale at closing. Therefore, the real estate buyer or seller does not have upfront costs when engaging an agent.



On the association's website, the podcast section features a Consumer's Real Estate Show. The association manager, Kathleen Chiras, along with the hosts Barry Miller and Larry Stanley, discuss real estate as advocates for consumers. They do not hesitate to criticize the industry.



The show examines such questions as "Is the real estate consumer being offered fair and flexible commissions?" and "Is a well-done Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) being done for both buyers and sellers every 2 weeks?" The host of the show recommends getting new CMAs prepared by the agent every 2 weeks because of rapidly changing market conditions. Miller calls it a "Changing Market Analysis."



Buyer agents have a wealth of knowledge and negotiation skills. They provide a comprehensive overview of the market including the current status of properties for sale and a micro view of neighborhood trends.



The National Buyers Agents Association uses independent research, rankings and consumer reviews to provide a free list of recommended, reputable agents. Association staff do specific research to vet agents in rural as well as urban areas.



The association includes over 1400 licensees nationwide, and its members cover all major cities and US towns. A list of at least two agent choices for specific geographical areas of interest is provided to consumers at no cost or obligation. Suggested agents are likely to also be members of the National Association of REALTORS and their local board of REALTORS. This membership and enables them to have access to local multiple listing services with the most current property information. Good agents are also in tune with for-sale-by-owner portals and "coming soon" properties.



The association and its video channel, blogs and podcasts are managed by Kathleen Chiras, a licensed real estate broker with over 25 years of experience. Chiras says, "We are all about empowering the real estate buyers and sellers with insider education not found elsewhere on the web. Our goal is to educate home buyers and sellers. We want consumers to have access to top real estate agents and the tools to choose the best." A list of in-depth interview questions are provided to each person who contacts the association to help them know exactly how the agent will work for them. Chiras concludes that it makes sense to start early. "There are no out-of-pocket costs for choosing an agent even 6 months before the projected move-in date."



By extending the service to short 1-minute educational videos, the National Buyers Agent Association continues to provide many timely and important resources for home buyers. Free consultations with headquarters staff are also available 7 days a week by calling 800-383-7188.



LEARN MORE:



https://buyeragentsearch.com/



https://buyeragentsearch.com/associations-and-real-estate-agents/



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL:



http://www.youtube.com/user/kchiras



https://business.facebook.com/buyeragents/



https://twitter.com/KathleenChiras



#buyersagents #2022homebuying #homebuying #realestatevideos



https://www.instagram.com/buyeragentsearch/



MULTIMEDIA



VIDEO (YouTube): 1-minute state by state videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLy0uHbsK0aXvdFwMBPTlrrHVXhD029NZz



VIDEO (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/user/kchiras/videos



Learn More: https://buyeragentsearch.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.