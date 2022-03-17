News: Face of Jules in Los Angeles Provides Revolutionary New Ionix Light Facial Treatment | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Los Angeles-based Skin Care Clinic, Face of Jules, introduces the new Ionix Light Facial Treatment! This revolutionary new system incorporates five treatment modalities in one device, providing a total facial rejuvenation experience. The applications include diamond abrasion, oxygen therapy, ultrasound, microcurrent stimulation and light/oxygen therapy. This powerful combination of treatments works to improve skin tone and texture, reduce wrinkles and lines, and give people a youthful, radiant complexion. Contact us today to schedule your Ionix Light Facial Treatment!



What is the Ionix Facial?



This advanced facial is all about glow, lift, and relaxation. It rebuilds skin by incorporating multiple non-invasive skin care innovations. It's an upgraded version of the well-known Oxylight Facial loved by celebrities. It utilizes full spectrum LED Light with Negative Ion Therapy, Oxygen Therapy, Microdermabrasion, Microcurrent, Radio Frequency, and Ultrasound for immediate and cumulative results. Targets all the signs of aging without discomfort or recovery time. It improves muscle tone, reduces puffiness, increases cellular activity, and stimulates one's own collagen production. It's great for general radiance and for everyone experiencing loss of firmness and dullness in the skin.



The overall result is healthier, firmer and younger looking skin. Brighter, smoother skin is obvious from the very first treatment but the results are progressive. Clients will notice more corrections with each treatment. Depending on the desired results we recommend a series of 6 to 8 consecutive treatments two weeks apart. This facial does not include extractions.



Diamond Abrasion



The diamond abrasion application uses a small, hand-held device to gently sand the top layer of skin cells away. This exfoliation process removes dead skin cells and reveals the healthy, youthful skin beneath.



Oxygen Therapy



Oxygen therapy is a treatment that delivers oxygen and nutrients to the skin cells, promoting cell turnover and collagen production. This treatment helps to improve skin tone and texture, reduce wrinkles and lines, and give clients a youthful, radiant complexion.



Ultrasound



The ultrasound application uses sound waves to penetrate the skin and promote collagen production.



Microcurrent Stimulation



The microcurrent stimulation application uses a low-level current to stimulate the muscles and improve skin tone and texture.



Light/Oxygen Therapy



The light/oxygen therapy application uses light energy and oxygen to penetrate the skin and promote collagen production.



Face of Jules - Top Spot for Los Angeles Ionix Facial Treatments



Face of Jules is proud to offer this revolutionary new Ionix Light Facial Treatment to clients seeking quality skin care throughout the Los Angeles region. This cutting-edge treatment can provide people with a total facial rejuvenation, improving skin tone and texture, reducing wrinkles and lines, and giving clients a youthful, radiant complexion.



Contact Face of Jules today or visit https://www.FaceofJules.com to schedule an appointment for this new facial treatment.



Face of Jules, 717 N Cahuenga Blvd Suite A5, Los Angeles, CA 90038, (310) 770-8730.



Follow on social: https://www.facebook.com/faceofjules/



Learn More: https://www.FaceofJules.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.