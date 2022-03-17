News: National Van Lines and Move For Hunger Announce 8th Partnership Renewal to Fight Hunger Across America | CitizenWire

RED BANK, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- National Van Lines, an interstate van line specializing in full-service moving, packing, and storage services for residential and commercial long distance customers, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announce 8th year of partnership to reduce food waste and fight hunger nationwide.



National Van Lines joined the Move For Hunger network in 2014. Since joining, they have added 25 National Van Line agents from across the United States, who have since contributed more than 365,000 meals to food insecure communities nationwide. Their efforts in the fight against hunger are desperately needed since more than 42 million Americans face hunger every day.



"Partnering with Move For Hunger was an easy choice to make," said Tim Helenthal, Chairman & CEO of National Van Lines, Inc. "Move For Hunger serves a vital need in communities all over the country, and it's so easy for our agents to get involved with this amazing organization. We have a moral obligation to help those in need. For the wealthiest country in the world to have one in six children be food insecure is shameful. I believe we have an earthly mission to take care of each other; making sure everyone has enough to eat is the best place to start."



Move For Hunger was founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy, and over the course of 11 years has provided more than 26 million pounds of food, equalling over 22 million meals, to food pantries and banks across the United States. Move For Hunger's network of more than 1,000 moving companies volunteer to collect unopened, non-perishable food and deliver it to their local food banks.



"Partnering with National Van Lines is vital to the mission of Move For Hunger," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "Having partners who are passionate about our mission is something we'll never take for granted."



About Move For Hunger



Move For Hunger is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 26 million pounds of food to food banks - providing 22 million meals for those in need.



Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at https://www.moveforhunger.org/



About National Van Lines



Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing, and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.



Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We're standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.

https://moveforhunger.org/

