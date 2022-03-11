News: Sokal Signs McLaughlin Ford for Automotive Marketing Campaign | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Automobile marketing agency, Sokal, recently signed as agency of record for McLaughlin Ford. Commencing on April 1, 2022, the Raleigh, North Carolina marketing agency, Sokal, will launch and craft a new strategy of digital advertising for the Sumter, South Carolina, McLaughlin Ford dealership.



"I'm thrilled to have to opportunity to create a new and exciting ad campaign for the McLaughlin store," commented Melissa Clark, CEO of Sokal. "Our highly innovational staff and cutting-edge design team will create a higher level of visibility, boosting this dealership into a new competitive edge. We are delighted to start the process!"



McLaughlin Ford carries a wide variety of new and preowned vehicles and is currently located at 950 North Main Street, Sumter, South Carolina.



About Sokal:



Headquartered in Raleigh NC, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.



The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.



Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.



For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/



For more information about McLaughlin Ford, please visit their website at: https://www.mclaughlinford.com/



