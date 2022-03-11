News: Promontory MortgagePath earns a spot on HousingWire’s 2022 Tech100 list | CitizenWire

DANBURY, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced it's been recognized by industry trade publication HousingWire in its annual Tech 100 list for the second consecutive year. The award program is designed to showcase the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy.



"Promontory MortgagePath gives community and regional lenders the digital mortgage, back-office technology and talent needed to compete," said Gene Ludwig, Promontory MortgagePath founder and CEO. "Our white-label, completely compliant product helps increase revenue and lower costs. We are honored to be included among the fintech firms driving innovation in the housing industry."



Promontory MortgagePath was selected for the ability of its intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform, including its proprietary point-of-sale technology Borrower Wallet®, to increase pull-through and reduce the cost to originate for community lenders while providing consumers with a modern, fully-online lending experience. Community lenders partnering with Promontory MortgagePath leverage their tech-powered end-to-end fulfillment services to build franchise value, expand relationships with their customers and profitably grow their businesses.



"As the only program in the industry that highlights tech innovation, Tech100 is truly a special honor for these organizations that span across every aspect of the housing economy," HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "These companies are continuing to raise the bar in supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy and each year continues to be more competitive than the last."



About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373



Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today's rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath's founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



