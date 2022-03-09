News: Sokal Showcases Digital Ad Products and Website Technology at NADA Show | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Sokal, a full-service advertising agency with offices in Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., will be exhibiting at the NADA Show in Las Vegas, NV beginning on March 11. They will be showcasing their suite of digital advertising products, as well as their website technology which is powered by their Momentum platform.



"Being a part of such an amazing, highly innovative team makes me incredibly excited to showcase our product at NADA," reported Melissa Clark, CEO of Sokal. "It will be a wonderful opportunity for the Sokal brand to familiarize those in the industry with who we are and what we have to offer. It's going to be great!"



Sokal recently revealed their newly updated website that showcases their new product hubs, which include Momentum (custom websites and digital advertising), Vision (graphic design and video production), and Drive (dealership services and training). Each hub represents a suite of advertising products that the Sokal team manufactures in house. These hubs will be on display at the NADA show, with demos of each available.



"Our team is very excited to be in Las Vegas for the NADA show. With the launch of our new product hubs, and the innovations our team has developed over the past year, there is so much for us to showcase," Michael Ransom, COO of Sokal affirmed. "Our goal is to show industry what Sokal is all about, and there is no doubt we will do that. It is an exciting time for us."



NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) is an American trade organization representing thousands of domestic and foreign franchised new car and truck dealerships. The 2022 NADA Show will connect thousands of car dealers and managers, OEM executives, along with allied industry and their guests for a remarkable 4-day experience. Activities include an impressive list of keynote speakers, 100 workshops to choose from, dealer franchise meetings, along with nearly 600 exhibitors.



For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/



