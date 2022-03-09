News: #HousingDC22 Announces New Sponsors and Author Nick Timiraos | CitizenWire

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz made two key announcements today regarding the firm's annual housing policy and technology event on September 26-27, 2022.



"We are so excited to announce additions to our sponsorship ranks this week as ADCO, Assurant and Snapdocs have joined as Silver Sponsors. Our sponsors are critical to our success and they open our event to all who wish to attend as guests with our compliments.



"And given #HousingDC22 focuses in part on the balancing act of public policy, who better than Nick Timiraos to address the ongoing monetary policy debate of the Fed as it grapples with the war in Russia and inflation. I've known Nick and communicated with him on key issues the mortgage industry has faced since the Housing Crisis and in my role leading HOPE NOW. Nick is an engaging speaker and having him on our agenda is in keeping with our mission to feature the highest quality level speakers that our audience has come to expect from a Housing Finance Strategies produced event," said Faith Schwartz.



Nick Timiraos is the chief economics correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, where he covers the Federal Reserve and U.S. economic policy. He is the author of "Trillion Dollar Triage" (2022), a narrative account of the economic-policy response to the shock caused by the Covid pandemic. He joined the Journal in 2006 and previously wrote about the U.S. housing bust and the 2008 election. He is a graduate of Georgetown University and lives with his family in Washington, D.C.



The list of #HousingDC22 sponsors is growing and is a testament to the high quality delivered. Caliber, FICO, Finance of America Reverse, FormFree, Freedom, JPM Chase, Mr. Cooper and RiskSpan are Platinum sponsors. CoreLogic, LoanCare, Mortgage Connect, Notarize and Volly are Gold sponsors. And ADCO, Assurant, Black Knight, Depth PR, Snapdocs and USMI are Silver sponsors.



Make plans now to Save the Date: https://www.housingdc22.com/.



Registration is complimentary. And watch for more sponsor updates, key speaker announcements and event details to come.



Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Schwartz has created and delivered multiple housing events and a number of national housing policy conferences. Learn more: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/



