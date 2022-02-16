News: Bay Brewers and Half Time Partner to Deliver Series of Mixed Packs, Starting with SF Beer Week Beers, to Consumers in 33 States | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Bay Area Brewers Guild and Half Time Beverage have partnered to launch a series of unique guild-curated mixed packs to celebrate California craft beer and the robust Bay Area craft beer scene.



This partnership with a national direct-to-consumer retailer means the Guild will be able to showcase its membership of independent and world-class craft breweries to beer lovers within and outside of the Bay Area.



The initial pack, out now, spotlights SF Beer Week, the internationally renowned craft beer celebration currently running through February 20.



The exclusive official SF Beer Week Mixed Pack is available through Half Time, shipping to 33 states, and features rare one-off releases, brewery collaborations, and beers from highly sought after breweries such as Humble Sea Brewing Co., HenHouse Brewing Co. and Temescal Brewing Co.



The series of mixed packs, released periodically throughout 2022, will directly support the work of the Guild, and feature both singular creations and brews that rarely, if ever, make it outside of the Bay Area.



SF Beer Week Mixed Pack combines official guild collabs with local favorites



The SF Beer Week Mixed Pack is beginning to land at the doors of craft beer fans. It contains twelve beers in which 16 brewers from the Bay Area Brewers Guild had a hand, including three one-off official SF Beer Week collaboration beers, each brewed by a team of member breweries using ingredients from Admiral Maltings and sporting labels designed by Barretto-co.



* Temescal Brewing - Intrinsic, a West Coast IPA enhanced with New Zealand Phantasm and featuring experimental and cryo hops, and an official SFBW collab brewed with Headlands Brewing Co. and Del Cielo Brewing Co.



* Devil's Canyon Brewing Co. - Pure Harmony, a Cold IPA made with local honey, and an official SFBW collab brewed with ShaKa Brewing Co. and Brewing With Brothas; the label also features famed SF street artist fnnch's iconic honey bear



* Cooperage Brewing Co. - Hop Drip, a Sour Fruit IPA and an official SFBW collab brewed with Adobe Creek Brewing Co. and Parliament Brewing Co.



* Humble Sea Brewing Co. - Ocean Party, a Dual Stage, Double Dry Hopped 'Foggy' IPA



* Fort Point Beer Co. - Prime 5, a Double IPA, brewed as a stand alone collaboration with HenHouse Brewing Co.



* HenHouse Brewing Co. - Weekly Beer Name Generator, a Doppelbock



* S27 Alehouse & Brewery - Belgian Experimental Series #1, a Saison featuring Belgian hops, grains and yeast, but dry hopped with German Saaz for a twist



* Gilman Brewing Co. - Maison de Campagne, a French Farmhouse Ale



* Original Pattern Brewing Co. - Smoked Coffee Porter featuring coffee from Timeless Coffee, plus a bonus brew, Hella Hallertau Blanc, a Helles Lager



* East Brother Beer Co. - Red Lager, a Vienna-style Amber Lager, plus Oatmeal Stout, a bonus brew featured in virtual cheese pairings at https://sfbeerweek.org/cheese.



"Thanks to this first-of-its-kind partnership with Half Time, we're able to curate a taste of SF Beer Week and get these special releases into the hands of beer lovers across the country," says Bay Area Brewers Guild Executive Director Joanne Marino. "It's thrilling to hear from people who lived in the region before and have fond memories of how special SF Beer Week is, and still others who are curious to try new beers from Bay Area breweries."



To learn more visit: https://sfbeerweek.org/mixedpack



SF Beer Week is Back



Continuing through Feb. 20, 2022, SF Beer Week, organized by the Bay Area Brewers Guild, continues to surprise and delight as craft breweries, bars and beer-savvy restaurants add to the collection of events that make this annual celebration of the Bay Area's unique beer culture so memorable. Visit https://sfbeerweek.org/



About the Bay Area Brewers Guild



The Bay Area Brewers Guild is a non-profit 501(c)(6) trade association. Its mission is to support and promote local independent craft beer and breweries throughout the greater Bay Area. Stay atop the region's world-class craft beer scene year-round at DrinkBay.Beer ( https://drinkbay.beer/ ).



Learn More: https://bayareabrewers.org/

