News: 813 New Food and Beverage Industry Planned Project Reports – CY 2021 Recap | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the CY 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 813 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector identified in 2021.



Planned industrial project activity within the sector decreased by 7% from the previous year.



The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.



Food and Beverage Project Type



* Processing Facilities - 620 New Projects



* Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 239 New Projects



Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity



* New Construction - 310 New Projects



* Expansion - 219 New Projects



* Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 337 New Projects



* Plant Closing - 31 New Projects



Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)



Texas - 51



California - 46



New York - 46



Ohio - 40



Pennsylvania - 38



Florida - 32



Wisconsin - 31



Indiana - 30



Georgia - 30



Missouri - 28



YOY Growth by State



Research shows that Missouri state had the highest increase of projects tracked, with 54% more projects identified than in 2020. Conversely, Kentucky state showed the largest decline of projects tracked, with a 85% decline compared to 2020.



Most Active Month



Research shows that the most active month was August, where 86 new projects opportunities were identified.



Largest Month to Month Increase in Projects Tracked



Research shows that there was a 20% increase in new projects tracked from May 2021 to June 2021. Conversely, Aug-Sep showed the largest month to month decline; with 86 new projects in August and 61 in September.



Opportunities - By Equipment Need



* Air Emissions Control Equipment - 567



* Compressed Air Systems - 739



* Control Systems and Instrumentation - 588



* Conveyors - 659



* Floor Coatings - 431



* Material Handling/Storage Equipment - 760



* Mechanical Construction - 666



* Packaging Equipment - 518



* Process Equipment - 508



* Tanks/Vessels - 315



Largest Planned Project



During the year 2021, our research team identified 52 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by J.M. Smucker Company, who is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a processing facility in MCCALLA, AL. Construction will occur in phases and is expected to start in early 2022, with completion slated for 2025.



Top 12 Largest Food and Beverage Projects



JANUARY



Pet food mfr. is planning to invest $145 million for a 200,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades of their processing facility in FORT SMITH, AR. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2022.



FEBRUARY



Cheese mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the construction of a 486,000 sf processing facility in BELVIDERE, NY.



MARCH



Pet food mfr. is planning to invest $390 million for the construction of a processing facility at 6574 OH-503 in LEWISBURG, OH. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2023.



APRIL:



Winery is planning to invest $400 million for the construction of a production facility in FORT LAWN, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



MAY:



Dairy products mfr. is planning to invest $460 million for the construction of a processing facility in DODGE CITY, KS. Completion is slated for 2024.



JUNE:



Startup meat processing company is planning to invest $325 million for the construction of a processing facility in MILLS COUNTY, IA. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2022, with completion slated for late 2023.



JULY:



Beverage company is planning to invest $740 million for the construction of a 2 million sf processing and distribution facility in CONCORD, NC. They have recently received approval for the project.



AUGUST:



Specialty food products mfr. is planning to invest $415 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in AMERICAN FALLS, ID. Completion is slated for Summer 2023.



SEPTEMBER:



Startup soybean processing company is planning to invest $350 million for the construction of a processing facility in ALTA, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for early 2024.



OCTOBER:



Specialty dairy products mfr. is planning to invest $870 million for the construction of a processing facility in LUBBOCK, TX. They have recently received approval for the project.



NOVEMBER:



Specialty food products mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a processing facility in MCCALLA, AL. Construction will occur in phases and is expected to start in early 2022, with completion slated for 2025.



DECEMBER:



Distillery is planning to invest $400 million for the construction of a production facility in CHARLESTOWN, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



Since 1959, SalesLeads, based out of Jacksonville, FL has been providing Industrial Project Reports on companies that are planning significant capital investments in their industrial facilities throughout North America. Our professional research team identifies new construction, expansion, relocation, major renovation, equipment upgrades, and plant closing project opportunities so that our clients can focus sales and marketing resources on the target accounts that have an impending need for their products, services, and indirect materials.



Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:



* Industrial Manufacturing



* Plastics



* Food and Beverage



* Metals



* Power Generation



* Pulp Paper and Wood



* Oil and Gas



* Mining and Aggregates



* Chemical



* Research and Development



* Distribution and Supply Chain



* Pipelines



* Pharmaceutical



* Misc. Industrial Buildings



* Waste Water Treatment



* Data Centers



Learn more: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/food-and-beverage/



Learn More: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

