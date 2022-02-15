News: Long Island Applebee’s Locations Announce 6th Annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest | CitizenWire

Applebee's to honor a deserving teacher throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar has announced and is accepting nominations for its 6th annual Above and "BEE"yond Teacher Essay Contest, which recognizes top teachers - as nominated by their students - by rewarding them with a sponsorship check and end-of-year class party. The contest is being offered at Applebee's restaurants on Long Island owned and operated by local franchisee Doherty Enterprises.



Applebee's will award two deserving teachers - one in Nassau County and one in Suffolk County - with a $500 sponsorship check to use toward their classroom for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, along with an end-of-year party for their current class*!



To nominate a teacher and enter the contest, students must submit an essay in-person at their local Applebee's explaining why their teacher deserves to be Applebee's "Teacher of the Year." As an additional incentive, students who enter an essay will also receive a free ice cream certificate** for later use.



Essay submissions are limited to one per student and will be accepted at participating Applebee's restaurants from Monday, January 10 through Sunday March 13, 2022, no later than 10 p.m. ET.



Winners will be announced on Friday, April 15 and end-of-year parties will be thrown before Sunday, June 12. If end-of-year parties are not viable, class parties will be replaced with two Dinner for Four certificates.



"We're really excited to participate in our sixth annual Above and 'BEE'yond Teacher Essay Contest at our Long Island restaurants," said Kurt Pahlitzsch, Director of Operations, Applebee's Long Island. "Our restaurants are committed to giving back to the local community now more than ever. We're honored to support local schoolteachers and want to recognize their dedication and hard work amidst the pandemic."



Applebee's Above and "BEE"yond Teacher Essay Contest entries will be accepted at the following Applebee's locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises on Long Island - Nassau County: Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, Elmont, New Hyde Park, Rosedale, Valley Stream and Westbury; Suffolk County: - Bohemia, Brentwood, Commack, East Farmingdale, East Islip, Farmingville, Huntington, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Miller Place, Patchogue, Riverhead and Shirley.



*One winner will be selected from both Nassau and Suffolk counties. Please note, essay submissions from the 2021-2022 school year will also be included in this year's voting. Prizes are subject to change based on COVID-19 restrictions. If end-of-year parties are not viable, class parties will be replaced with two Dinner for Four certificates.



**Offer valid only at Doherty Enterprises owned and operated Applebee's(R) locations in LI. Limit one per person. May not be redeemed on day of purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offers.



About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.



Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 130 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 8 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.



Doherty Enterprises is ranked 11th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News, the 73rd largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain's Business, and 34th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ.



The Doherty vision is to be the "Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve" and its mission is to "Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers." Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 3,100 people and donated over $4.1 million directly back to those in need. Learn more at: https://www.DohertyInc.com/.



About Applebee's(R)



As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home.



From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood(R). Applebee's has 1,749 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of June 30, 2020. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.



Learn More: https://www.dohertyinc.com/

