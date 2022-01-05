News: Promontory MortgagePath promotes Kevin Wheeler to managing director | CitizenWire

DANBURY, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions, announced today it has promoted Kevin Wheeler to managing director of product and engineering. Wheeler previously held the position of director of backend engineering at Promontory MortgagePath.



"Kevin's initiative and drive to consistently evolve process and back-office functions in addition to the customer experience have made him an asset at Promontory MortgagePath since day one," said Dean McCall, chief information officer at Promontory MortgagePath. "From constantly improving the back-end efficiencies of Promontory MortgagePath's tech stack to building the framework needed for new product launches and government-required changes, Kevin's work positively impacts our clients each and every day. This promotion is both well-deserved and a direct result of Kevin's hard work and passion for Promontory MortgagePath's mission to help community banks expand homeownership opportunities."



In his time at Promontory MortgagePath, Wheeler has been a driving force in engineering the technologies supporting Promontory MortgagePath's digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions. One example of this support has been Wheeler's work on Borrower Wallet(r), Promontory MortgagePath's proprietary point-of-sale technology. Borrower Wallet is redefining the lending experience by offering functionality specifically designed to improve efficiency and create a superior user experience for community bank customers. Wheeler works tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the backend of Promontory MortgagePath's technology operations is running smoothly and efficiently.



"The talented team at Promontory MortgagePath is among the best with which I've worked," Wheeler said. "I am enthusiastic about what the future holds and welcome the opportunity to play a more prominent role in continuing the company's advancement in the community lending space."



About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373



Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today's rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath's founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.



Learn More: https://www.mortgagepath.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.