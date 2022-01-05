News: After, Inc. and PermaPlate® Partner to Deliver PermaPlate Furniture Protection powered by QuickCover® to Online Furniture Retailers | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- After, Inc., the leading customer experience technology company providing software and services to the world's top manufacturers, retailers and merchants, today announced its partnership with PermaPlate Furniture, the furniture protection plan division of PermaPlate®. PermaPlate® recently expanded its warranty administration solutions to offer furniture coverage to online furniture and home furnishing retailers.



Furniture and homeware e-commerce generates $55 billion in revenue in the United States, according to Statista's September 2021 estimates - 12% of total retail e-commerce and the fastest growing sector, beating fashion and electronics. Given PermaPlate's reputation for delivering a world-class experience to its customers, it chose to partner with After, Inc., who has been providing best-in-class post-sale services to global retailers and manufacturers since 2005.



"For the past fifteen years, After, Inc. has been helping some of the world's top brands like Electrolux, Ford, Harley Davidson, Toro, Husqvarna, Canon, and Bass Pro Shops transform their warranty programs," says Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc. "Now we have taken that knowledge and expertise, helping our clients optimize their product registration, service contract sales, analytics and program management, and built the QuickSuite platform. A key difference in our QuickCover® technology is that it does not compete with manufacturers, retailers or TPAs - like PermaPlate Furniture - who have their own service contract programs. Instead, it provides the technology they need to maximize their own online protection plan sales. We're thrilled to partner with PermaPlate Furniture to offer its Furniture Protection Plus plans powered by QuickCover®."



"After, Inc.'s QuickCover® technology was the clear choice for PermaPlate Furniture," says John Nisson, President of PermaPlate®. "After knows how critically important the customer relationship is for both manufacturers and retailers. They also understand the fundamental nuances and market demands for manufacturing limited warranties, and how to deliver best-in-class post-sale experiences for customers. After aligns with PermaPlate Furniture's strategic expansion plans to deliver innovative solutions to online furniture retailers. Its QuickCover® platform will allow any online furniture retailer to easily implement and offer PermaPlate Furniture protection plans with confidence in minutes through native e-commerce platform APIs like Shopify and Magento."



ABOUT AFTER, INC.



After, Inc. (afterinc.com) is a pioneer in the Warranty Services industry. Since 2005, After, Inc. has been partnering with some of the world's top brands to help transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue and profit opportunities. The company launched QuickSuite, in 2021, a modular set of SaaS technologies to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers build deeper relationships with their customers and drive satisfaction, loyalty, and lifetime revenue after the point of sale.



Headquartered in Norwalk, CT with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings Group, a financial services distribution company with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions. Learn more: https://www.afterinc.com/.



ABOUT PERMAPLATE FURNITURE



PermaPlate® is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is an industry leader in the manufacturing of appearance protection products and in the delivery of world class warranty administration services to thousands of retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.



PermaPlate Furniture (www.permaplatefurniture.com) is uniquely positioned in the appearance protection warranty industry, leveraging nearly 44 years of rich corporate history and customer service expertise to more than 27,000 furniture stores and online retailers in the United States and their valued customers.



