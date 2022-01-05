News: BankSouth Mortgage’s Shannon K. Bradshaw named 2022 Five Star Mortgage Professional | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- BankSouth Mortgage today announced that Senior Mortgage Banker Shannon K. Bradshaw has been recognized as a 2022 Five Star Mortgage Professional award winner. Each year, Five Star Professional honors outstanding real estate agents and mortgage professionals across the country, recognizing no more than 7% of all agents in a market.



Bradshaw, who was named a Five Star Mortgage Professional for the seventh time in 10 years, is the only Georgia-based loan originator to have won this award a total of seven times since its inception in 2003.



"It's beyond humbling to once again be honored as a Five Star Mortgage Professional," stated Bradshaw. "To be consistently recognized as a top mortgage banker in the Atlanta market by my industry peers and customers is extremely fulfilling. In my 16 years in the mortgage industry, I have always strived to provide the best possible experience not only to my borrowers, but all parties involved in the mortgage process and this award acknowledges that effort."



As a mortgage banker at BankSouth Mortgage, Bradshaw places primary emphasis on service and communication with her customers. By making herself accessible, Bradshaw proves a great resource for both accurate and timely information. Staying current with loan options and products, educating clients to make informed decisions, and making the loan process a worry-free experience are among Bradshaw's primary goals in her business.



"Shannon has a high degree of empathy and understands the logical side of the mortgage business," stated BankSouth Mortgage CEO Kim Nelson. "The mortgage industry is about people, plain and simple. Shannon thrives in helping our customers navigate the emotional landscape and reach the desired conclusions. Shannon's skillset, financial knowledge and understanding of the human element make up the perfect mix in just the right amounts as a trusted mortgage advisor."



Five Star Mortgage Professional award candidates are identified through evaluations submitted by consumers and real estate agents. To receive the award, a mortgage professional must satisfy five objective eligibility and evaluation criteria that are associated with mortgage professionals who provide quality services to their clients. The award process is conducted annually in each market. For more information on the research methodology and to see the full list of winners, go to https://www.fivestarprofessional.com.



About BankSouth Mortgage:



BankSouth Mortgage, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BankSouth, originates over $1 billion in home loans with more than 60 experienced loan officers in 11 offices. With its industry-leading ReadyLoan® app, borrowers can easily and securely apply for a home mortgage and monitor its approval progress from underwriting to closing. For more information, visit https://www.banksouth.com.



