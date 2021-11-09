News: FormFree raises over $57,000 for the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia at second annual Heroes Golf Classic | CitizenWire

Funds provide support for local and national disaster relief programs

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today announced that it raised $57,030 to benefit the Northeast Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross during this year's Heroes Golf Classic charity tournament. Now in its second year, the 2021 Heroes Golf Classic brought together more than 100 golfers and volunteers at the Château Élan Winery and Resort in Braselton, Georgia, on October 29 to raise money and awareness for disaster relief services, blood drives and educational programs.



The American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance and preparedness education to communities affected by disaster. Participants in the Heroes Golf Classic helped fund Red Cross services in Northeast Georgia and nationwide, including ongoing efforts to rebuild and assist those affected by the destruction of Hurricane Ida.



"In the face of natural disasters and public health crises, the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia has faithfully served the Athens community for decades," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "It was a privilege to have another opportunity to give back, bring local businesses and industry friends together and rally behind the American Red Cross and its lifesaving services and resources."



"Our mission is to serve individuals and families affected by disaster with emergency assistance, preparedness training, blood drives and more," said Marlon Trone, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. "Thanks to this year's Heroes Golf Classic hosted by FormFree, a longtime champion of our organization, we have added more than $50,000 to fund our mission and help those in need."



FormFree thanks the following corporate sponsors and individuals for their generous support of the 2021 Heroes Golf Classic:



* MX Technologies

* Ameris Bank

* Athens Ford

* Atlanta Falcons

* HousingWire

* Fieldale Farms

* Halcyon

* Walton EMC

* BMSI Packaging

* Rotary Club of Athens

* St. Mary's Health Care System

* LBA Ware

* Northeast Georgia Health System

* Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

* Sun Realty

* Troutman Pepper

* Wells Fargo

* Mortgage Assurance

* Akins Ford

* Asa Carlton Inc.

* David Hymer

* DepthPR

* Jackson EMC

* Joel Williams

* Laura Jordan

* Mansfield Energy

* Mortgage Capital Trading

* National MI

* Mark Hammond



About FormFree:



FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). Its vision is to leverage source data and data-driven intelligence to usher in a new era of transparent, fair and liquid credit markets. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®.



For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



About the American Red Cross:



The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.



For more information, please visit https://www.redcross.org/ or http://www.cruzrojaamericana.org/.



Learn More: https://www.formfree.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.