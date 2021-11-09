News: 163 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – October 2021 Recap | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the October 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 163 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type



Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 148 New Projects



Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 53 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity



New Construction - 41 New Projects



Expansion - 61 New Projects



Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 72 New Projects



Plant Closings - 13 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location (Top 10 States)



Ontario - 10



Indiana - 10



Texas - 9



Ohio - 8



Michigan - 8



North Carolina - 8



Pennsylvania - 7



New York - 7



South Carolina - 6



Illinois - 6



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



During the month of October, our research team identified 17 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Ford Motor Company, who is planning to invest $5.8 billion for the construction of two EV automotive and battery manufacturing facilities in GLENDALE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2025 and 2026.



TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS



ONTARIO:



Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $1.5 billion for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in WINDSOR, ON. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



KENTUCKY:



Home appliance mfr. is planning to invest $450 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LOUISVILLE, KY. They have recently received approval for the project.



FLORIDA:



Satellite mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the construction of a 660,000 sf manufacturing facility in CAPE CANAVERAL, FL. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2022.



INDIANA:



Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $230 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their three manufacturing facilities in KOKOMO, IN. They have recently received approval for the project.



TEXAS:



Metal products mfr. and distributor is planning to invest $200 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in NASH, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



NEW YORK:



Aluminum products mfr. is planning to invest $130 million for an expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in OSWEGO, NY. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2022, with completion slated for 2024.



TENNESSEE:



Automotive mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility at 983 Nissan Dr. in SMYRNA, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



OHIO:



Clinical research firm is considering investing $100 million for the construction of a 40,000 sf manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in the CINCINNATI, OH area.



NORTH CAROLINA:



Flooring products mfr. is planning to invest $87 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in THOMASVILLE, NC. They have recently received approval for the project.



MISSOURI:



Medical device mfr. is planning to invest $83 million for a 58,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in ST. LOUIS, MO. Completion is slated for Fall 2023.



ABOUT SALESLEADS, INC.



Since 1959, SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team.



Each month, our team delivers hundreds of industrial capital project intelligence reports within a variety of industries, including:



* Industrial Manufacturing



* Plastics



* Food and Beverage



* Metals



* Power Generation



* Pulp Paper and Wood



* Oil and Gas



* Mining and Aggregates



* Chemical



* Research and Development



* Distribution and Supply Chain



* Pipelines



* Pharmaceutical



* Misc. Industrial Buildings



* Waste Water Treatment



* Data Centers



Learn more: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/solutions/industrial-project-reports/



Learn More: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

