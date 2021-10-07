News: Ohio Clean Cans, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC | CitizenWire

CINCINNATI, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Ohio Clean Cans, LLC (www.OhioCleanCans.com), a leading provider of residential garbage can cleaning and pressure washing services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC (www.CincyBins.com). Ohio Clean Cans, LLC brought can cleaning to Ohio in early 2017 and has grown organically until this recent acquisition.



Howard Cooper, owner of Ohio Cleans Cans notes, "We are excited to work with the Cincy Bins team and its customers. While we have formerly competed for market share, the combination of our two companies will create more opportunity to better serve our clients, current and future. With increased staff and equipment, it will increase our service area."



Cincy Bins began in 2019 and was owned and operated masterfully by Danny Pond. Danny will be taking on a significant sales and marketing consulting role for Ohio Clean Cans, LLC. "We are excited to see how we can grow this business together. By combining forces with the Ohio Clean Cans team, we now have the capacity to serve more clients and reach new areas in surrounding Cincinnati markets," said Danny.



Howard Cooper of Ohio Clean Cans, LLC is a successful local Cincinnati business entrepreneur with far reaching experience into industries including Restaurant and Bar mgmt., Executive Recruiting, and B2B Merchant Services. Currently along with Ohio Clean Cans, LLC, Howard is involved in several other local companies including Construction, Financial Services, Staffing and Preschool Enrichment programs. "I enjoy identifying opportunities and turning the ideas into businesses," says Howard.



About Ohio Clean Cans, LLC



Ohio Clean Cans is the leading provider of garbage can cleaning services in the Greater Cincinnati area. Garbage can cleaning services in the United States is a rapidly growing segment of home services. Ohio Clean Cans, LLC currently offers one-time, and subscription based can cleaning services, along with full-service pressure washing service to both the residential and commercial markets. They can be found at https://www.ohiocleancans.com/.



Learn More: https://www.ohiocleancans.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.