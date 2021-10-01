News: Galway Holdings Announces Formal Close of MAI Capital Management Deal | CitizenWire

Wealth Management Expansion Will Continue with MAI as Galway Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Galway Holdings ("Galway") today announced its investment in MAI Capital Management, LLC ("MAI") has officially closed. Retaining the MAI Capital Management name, the firm now operates as a part of the Galway Companies. MAI's financial and wealth management services will complement existing business relationships within EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants as well as other areas of specialization across all Galway platforms.



MAI is a full-service Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) specializing in comprehensive investment and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals and families. Galway's investment will help MAI accelerate its organic growth trajectory, enhance its client service offerings, and further expand its national presence. The MAI executive team will remain intact.



Notably, Barron's placed MAI on its 2021 Top 100 Independent Advisors list, moving up to position 31. MAI has received this recognition for four years in a row.



John Hahn, Executive Chairman, Galway Holdings said, "We are pleased to have the partnership closed and are ready to move forward with Rick Buoncore and the MAI team by our side, providing capital and resources that will help sustain the continued growth of its premier wealth management platform."



As Galway and MAI execute on their growth plan, they will be seeking additional strategic partners to complement their overall financial services and wealth management offerings.



About Galway Insurance Holdings



Galway Insurance Holdings, LP is a financial services distribution company. It includes EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and a diversified brokerage distribution and underwriting platform, with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.



About MAI Capital Management



MAI Capital Management, LLC is a fee-based registered investment adviser and wealth management firm based in Cleveland with additional regional offices across the country. The firm provides comprehensive investment management and planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families and athletes. For more information, visit https://mai.capital/.



