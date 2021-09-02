News: SimpleNexus is certified as eClosing solution provider by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac | CitizenWire

The Nexus Closing eMortgage solution has been approved by both GSEs for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality

LEHI, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, is now a Fannie Mae- and Freddie Mac-reviewed eClosing solution provider. The designation affirms that SimpleNexus' Nexus Closing™ eMortgage solution meets both GSEs' technical requirements for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality and has been tested for compatibility with the GSEs' respective eNote delivery systems.



eMortages are faster, offer improved data quality and can be cheaper to execute than traditional mortgages. Now, approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers desiring to deliver eMortgages to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can use Nexus Closing to create and submit eMortgages to both GSEs. Lenders that work with a pre-tested eMortgage vendor like SimpleNexus can expedite the GSE approval process to deliver eMortgages.



"Nexus Closing gives lenders the flexibility to make the closing experience as digital as they want," said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. "In addition to giving borrowers more time to review and understand closing documents, Nexus Closing offers lenders substantial ROI with improved operational efficiency, increased data integrity and faster delivery of loans to the secondary market."



Nexus Closing™ provides borrowers a memorably modern closing experience as part of an end-to-end, single-sign-on homebuying experience that increases repeat and referral business. The solution comes with integrated remote online notarization (RON) and eSigning, automatic generation of a tamper-sealed eNote document and delivery of the eNote into a secure eVault for delivery to the MERS® eRegistry.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.



Learn more at: https://www.simplenexus.com/



