News: Mortgage Coach COO Kelli Hodges honored as 2021 HW Insiders award recipient | CitizenWire

CORONA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Coach, the industry's leading platform that enables mortgage lenders to create digital and accurate home loan options for consumers, today announced that chief operations officer (COO) Kelli Hodges has been named a 2021 HW Insiders award honoree by HousingWire. Now in its sixth year, the HW Insiders award program honors housing finance professionals who are "operational all-stars" vital to their company's success.



Hodges was recognized for organizational leadership at Mortgage Coach that has enabled the cutting-edge borrower education and sales enablement platform to rapidly scale in recent years. Transformation initiatives introduced by Hodges - including reorganizing Mortgage Coach's training and customer success teams and building out a robust network of partner integrations - have increased customer adoption and elevated customer retention to an astounding 99.8%. In addition to creating a top-shelf experience for Mortgage Coach customers, Hodges has fostered high employee retention as the de facto head of human resources and improved internal operations by introducing and relaunching productivity-enhancing software.



"Kelli's ability to lead with experience and intelligence has helped Mortgage Coach seamlessly scale to serve our expanding customer base while enhancing our platform with functionalities and partnerships that deliver increased value for mortgage lenders," said Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur. "I can't speak highly enough for the success that she's been able to help us create. So much of it is attributable to her unmatched talent and leadership."



"We first met Kelli while collaborating on an integration years ago and were blown away by her talent as a process improver and her rare combination of business and technological acumen," said Dave Savage, co-founder and CEO of Mortgage Coach. "We are thrilled that she is now an integral part of the Mortgage Coach leadership team and are proud of the important contributions she has made."



"During a fast-paced and tumultuous year for mortgage lenders, Kelli Hodges' operational leadership enabled Mortgage Coach to deliver in spades for its lender customers by bolstering partner integrations and enhancing the customer success experience," said Clayton Collins, CEO at HW Media. "Her dedication to helping lenders earn borrower confidence as a consultative partner in the housing finance experience exemplifies what it means to be a HW Insider."



About Mortgage Coach



Mortgage Coach is the leading platform that allows mortgage lenders to create digital and accurate home loan comparisons for consumers. With the Total Cost Analysis presentation, lenders can create a multi-option comparison, offering the borrower a more personalized digital experience. This level of transparency has revolutionized the rate quoting and pricing process allowing borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions and ultimately, increase production and pipeline conversion for lenders of any size. For more information on how to start using borrower education as a competitive advantage, please visit http://www.mortgagecoach.com/.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



About HW Media



HW Media aspires for audiences to "Come for the content, and stay for the community." By aligning vertical expertise and innovative B2B marketing solutions, HW Media answers the ever-evolving needs of modern professionals, brands and marketers. With a premium suite of advertising solutions, HW Media builds upon this principle, improving reader experience and delivering brand results. Based in Dallas with team members across the country, HW Media was founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire and is owned by Riomar Capital, an entrepreneurial investment firm.



