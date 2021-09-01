News: Mid America Mortgage Adds Pete Jackson as Divisional Director for Wholesale/Non-Delegated Correspondent Channel, Tim Frohock as Regional Director | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Pete Jackson has joined the company as a divisional director and Tim Frohock as a regional director. With more than 30 years of wholesale and correspondent lending experience, Jackson and Frohock will play a critical role in the continued growth and success of Mid America's wholesale/non-delegated correspondent lending channel.



"Pete and Tim's unique backgrounds and expertise in agency and government lending have been an ideal cultural fit for Mid America, as we continue to cater uniquely to the home financing needs of everyday Americans including veterans, FHA borrowers and those in rural America," said Mid America's Executive Director of TPO Lending Adam Rieke. "By combining these specialized government lending products with our One Time Close product, MAM is ideally positioned to attack the national housing shortage and continue to provide affordable financing options even in the new construction space."



Rieke, Jackson and Frohock have a long history of working together. All three started their mortgage banking careers together at Carl I. Brown and Company/First Tennessee Bank and remained there for 10 years, becoming regional vice presidents managing Operations and Sales. Later, when Jackson was managing a divisional office for Bank of America, Frohock recruited him to join SunTrust Bank as a regional wholesale vice president and help build a fulfillment center in Overland Park, Kansas. After successfully managing Production and Operations centers for SunTrust Bank for many years, Jackson and Frohock continued to work in the Wholesale/Non-Delegated space, as did Rieke, but all three worked for competing organizations. Most recently, Jackson recruited Frohock to join him and Rieke at Mid America Mortgage and build a Western Regional office in Phoenix.



"As a pioneer and innovator in the digital mortgage space, Mid America continues to provide secure and convenient remote digital closing options, which have become critical over the past year for closing continuity amid the COVID lockdown," said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. "Our continued commitment to technology coupled with our industry-leading turn times make Mid America an ideal landing spot for tech-savvy, growth-minded account executives, a fact bolstered by the top workplace honors we've received from numerous industry trade magazines."



About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.



Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.



In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n' Close is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.



Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.



