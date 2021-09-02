News: MCT’s Paul Yarbrough is named to HousingWire’s 2021 Insiders Award List | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), an industry-leading mortgage hedge advisory firm, announced that Paul Yarbrough, Director of the Client Success Group, has been named to HousingWire's 2021 Insider Awards list. The list is designed to honor an organization's operational all-stars - those insiders who are the company's best-kept secret, yet vital to its success.



The list is composed of 100 winners from across the country, each of whom were selected by HousingWire's editorial staff based on contributions to their company's success in the last 12 months. The deciding factor to earn a spot on the list was not the winners' job title, but rather the way they performed their job. This year's list of honorees represents a wide range of occupations within the housing economy, from lending and real estate to fintech and capital markets.



"The winners of our Insiders award are an incredible group of doers that we're proud to recognize for their essential contributions to their companies," HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "Everyone on this year's list is a crucial part of their company's success and we're honored to give them the spotlight."



As the head of client success, Mr. Yarbrough has been able to grow MCT's dedicated client success team from the ground up by seeking out those who also have experience as clients of MCT. He pushes his team forward through mentorship and training, which he carries over to MCT's clients and investors. This puts him in the unique position of being able to listen to different angles of feedback from clients, traders, and investors. His love for educating, training, and assisting clients and investors has helped him push forward MCT's value of client-first interactions.



"I am humbled to be selected for HousingWire's Insider award. I was in the unique situation of first being an MCT client, then working with MCT so I have a great sense of the client experience. Through that, I am able to pull the collaboration of my team and the support from other MCT divisions that helps me ensure the success for our clients," said Mr. Yarbrough. "Being able to create a service-oriented team environment is the pinnacle of the client success group."



About MCT:



Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry's leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Healdsburg, and Texas. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.



For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



