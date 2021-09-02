News: Leading Colorado Lead, Mold, and Asbestos Removal Company, Asbestos Abatement, Inc., welcomes new Co-Owner, Jesse Mount | CitizenWire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- In a time of pandemics, hurricanes, and other bad news, Asbestos Abatement, Inc. is happy to announce the new co-ownership of the company, by Jesse Mount. The company has been rapidly expanding its services throughout Colorado, and has been very active during the recent years, helping both residential and commercial clients alike with Lead, Mold, and Asbestos Removal.



Project Manager Jesse Mount joins Joel and Jen Egelman, owners and founders, in operating Asbestos Abatement, Inc. and has helped to grow the company to become one of the top 5 asbestos removal contractors in Colorado. With AHERA certification and over 50 years combined experience, the company offers full services of lead remediation, mold removal, and asbestos abasement to Colorado resident and businesses alike.



Jesse Mount has been working in the abatement industry since 2004, and got his start renovating and removing asbestos and lead paint from the barracks of Fort Lewis military base, outside of Tacoma, Washington. He and his new wife relocated to Colorado to work in the growing field of remediation. He started as a worker, worked his way up to Supervisor, then to Project Manager, and now has become a co-owner in the rapidly growing business. He and his wife are happy to reside in Colorado, and have 2 children.



About Asbestos Abatement, Inc.



Asbestos Abatement, Inc. is one of the top 5 asbestos removal contractors in Colorado, and has a long list of satisfied clients, including Wal-Mart, military and federal facilities, restaurants, shopping strips, apartment complexes, and numerous residential clients. Founded by Joel Egelman, the company's technicians are AHERA certified, and have over 50 years combined experience with asbestos removal. Asbestos Abatement, Inc. offers both residential and commercial asbestos abatement services, and is a very active member of the Denver Community.



To Learn More about Asbestos Abatement, Inc., visit the company website - http://www.asbestosfree.com/, email them at bids@asbestosfree.com, or call 303-794-4450.



Learn More: https://abateproco.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.