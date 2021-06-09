News: AmeriSave Leveraging DocMagic Technology to Scale Operations, Elevate the Borrower Experience and Maximize Productivity | CitizenWire

DocMagic's Total eClose platform and document preparation software helps leading lender effectively manage expansion and grow strategically

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the fastest-growing privately-held mortgage lenders in the nation and a pioneer in digital origination, is utilizing its document preparation solution and Total eClose™ platform to drive digital mortgage efficiency.



AmeriSave has grown exponentially over the past several years, in part, by strategically leveraging DocMagic's technology to establish system-wide interoperability, enterprise scalability, newfound business process efficiencies, elevated customer service, and compliance adherence. DocMagic's document preparation solution, eSigning, and eClosing technology has helped AmeriSave operate smoothly throughout a volume intensive environment and enhanced the self-service borrower experience.



"DocMagic has been a wonderful partner to work with throughout the pandemic and re-fi boom, proving to be a key technology partner that has helped rapidly scale AmeriSave," said AmeriSave CIO, Magesh Sarma. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with DocMagic to establish even more efficiencies for our customers and internal teams."



DocMagic's solutions integrate tightly with AmeriSave's proprietary built loan origination system (LOS), which focuses heavily on streamlining the lending process by removing manual touch points using total workflow automation, task management, event triggers, auto calls to vendors, and more. Many of DocMagic's functions automatically occur at the appropriate time within the workflow of AmeriSave's LOS --- without any human intervention whatsoever. This has maximized employee productivity throughout the lending process, not only with DocMagic but with many of AmeriSave's vendor partners.



AmeriSave has effectively managed its growth by designing and implementing systems and processes that have been paramount to the company's continued success. DocMagic's Total eClose platform has helped AmeriSave expand during the re-fi boom and over the course of the pandemic, with simple and intuitive interfaces for borrowers.



“AmeriSave understands the importance of always ensuring that borrowers have as many options and tools as possible available at their fingertips to walk away with a good experience that ultimately creates repeat business,” stated Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “Everything we do at DocMagic places ease of use, simplification, and elegant design as a top innovation priority, which is reflected by AmeriSave’s ongoing achievements. We are elated that AmeriSave is having such immense success with our technology.”



Total eClose™ is DocMagic's single-source eClosing solution. It fully automates the closing workflow while leveraging the precision-based accuracy of its intelligent, dynamic document generation capabilities and compliance engine. DocMagic ensures that data and docs are consistent and accurate throughout the origination and closing process.



AmeriSave has been very successful as an industry leader in digital origination with simplified self-service options for borrowers to engage the loan process directly. Ease of use among DocMagic's solutions was cited by AmeriSave as a key component of the lender's self-service consumer direct lending model. Its early adoption to go digital coupled with the company's commitment to make attaining a home loan as easy as possible for borrowers has been widely recognized and lauded by borrowers. AmeriSave has consistently been ranked a leading lender in the mortgage industry for customer satisfaction, as rated by actual consumers.



Moving forward, AmeriSave has plans to also implement DocMagic's remote online notarization (RON) capability, eNotes, and eVault to establish further lending efficiencies.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.



About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation:



Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct to consumer lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit https://www.amerisave.com/. NMLS ID #1168



