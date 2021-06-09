News: 171 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – May 2021 Recap | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the May 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 171 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type



Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 154 New Projects



Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 55 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity



New Construction - 44 New Projects



Expansion - 73 New Projects



Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 72 New Projects



Plant Closings - 5 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location(Top 10 States)

New York - 11

Ohio - 11

Texas - 10

Indiana - 9

Wisconsin - 9

California - 8

North Carolina - 8

Tennessee - 7

Pennsylvania - 7

Virginia - 7



Largest Planned Project



During the month of May, our research team identified 9 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Intel Corporation, who is planning to invest $3.5 billion for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in RIO RANCHO, NM. Construction is expected to start in late 2021, with completion slated for late 2022.



Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects



NEW YORK:



Biotechnology company is planning to invest $480 million for the expansion of their laboratory and processing facility in TARRYTOWN, NY by 207,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



TEXAS:



Automotive components mfr. is considering investing $286 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in CENTRAL TEXAS. Watch SalesLeads for updates.



LOUISIANA:



Wood products mfr. is planning to invest $157 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility in HOLDEN, LA. They have recently received approval for the project.



NORTH CAROLINA:



Construction equipment mfr. is planning to invest $70 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in STATESVILLE, NC by 580,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2021.



SOUTH CAROLINA:



Firearm mfr. is planning to invest $62 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 310,000 sf manufacturing and distribution facility on Metropolitan Dr. in MIDLANDS, SC.



GEORGIA:



Paper products mfr. is planning to invest $60 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in JESUP, GA. They have recently received approval for the project.



KENTUCKY:



Automotive components mfr. is planning to invest $51 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in WILLIAMSBURG, KY by 68,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2022.



MICHIGAN:



Home appliance mfr. is considering investing $50 million for the construction of a new 150,000 sf manufacturing and technology center in or the renovation and equipment upgrades on their existing facility in ST. JOSEPH, MI. Watch SalesLeads for updates.



TEXAS:



Tube and pipe mfr. is planning to invest $30 million for the construction of an 80,000 sf manufacturing facility on US 290 in BRENHAM, TX. They have recently received approval for the project.



GEORGIA:



Wood products mfr. is planning to invest $30 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in PERRY, GA. They have recently received approval for the project.



Since 1959, SalesLeads, based out of Jacksonville, FL has been providing Industrial Project Reports on companies that are planning significant capital investments in their industrial facilities throughout North America. Our professional research team identifies new construction, expansion, relocation, major renovation, equipment upgrades, and plant closing project opportunities so that our clients can focus sales and marketing resources on the target accounts that have an impending need for their products, services, and indirect materials. https://www.salesleadsinc.com/



