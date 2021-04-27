News: LBA Ware to host capital markets expert Rob Chrisman for webinar on today’s mortgage M&A market | CitizenWire

Second installment of LBA Ware's quarterly webinar series will air live May 13 from 1-2 p.m. ET

MACON, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced the second installment in its free, quarterly webinar series. Featuring capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, Deal or No Deal: Growth and Exit Strategies for Today's Mortgage Lender is designed to give lending executives and investors meaningful insight into today's mortgage M&A market. The webinar will take place Thursday, May 13, from 1-2 p.m. ET.



Rob Chrisman's daily market commentary is among the mortgage industry's most widely read publications. A three-decade veteran of the mortgage banking industry, Chrisman will join LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer for a live fireside chat that will examine recent industry deals and highlight the most important factors for investors, buyers and sellers to consider in today's market.



Topics will include:



* Deal-making 101: Various deal types and strategic motivators of investors, buyers, and sellers



* Rob's insider take on today's biggest M&A and IPO headlines



* Why cultural compatibility is crucial to the success (or failure) of a deal



* The importance of understanding and reconciling compensation strategies pre-merger



* What to look for under the hood when evaluating business operations during due diligence



"As the pandemic recedes, M&A interest and IPO activity are heating up. We are honored to host Rob Chrisman, one of the most respected names in mortgage banking, for an insider's perspective on growth and exit strategies for today's mortgage lender - including the most important items to evaluate when looking 'under the hood' of an M&A prospect," said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer.



About LBA Ware™:



LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation's top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware's award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com.



