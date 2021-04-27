News: The Return of Broadway: Broadway Barter is Here to Make Your Post COVID-19 Reopening a Success! | CitizenWire

BOCA RATON, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Broadway is back in 2021! Broadway Barter, celebrating 25 years of trading media for producer empty seats, announced that it is giving its support to Broadway by offering all theaters the opportunity to prepare, if not already done, with the state-of-the-art air filtration upgrade using Ultra Violet protection.



For more information on COVID-19 and UV protection, visit HealthLine and NPR. After all, it's the comfort and safety for all theatergoers that must be the priority. When they see the certification posted at each entrance and exit at our participating theaters, they will know this theater had their safety first.



In a press conference, NYC mayor Bill de Blasio said that he expects Broadway and off-Broadway shows to reopen by September and that he plans to facilitate that target date. Every theater must meet the safety requirements, per de Blasio's office, which will be inspecting them all prior to reopening. "Broadway needs to come back, and we will move heaven and Earth to bring Broadway back," he said. The dates and the percentage of audience attendance will be announced officially by The Broadway League shortly once more decisions are made by de Blasio in the upcoming months.



Broadway Barter also recognizes the affects COVID-19 has had across many industries; especially health care workers and youth in the arts. Broadway Barter is pledging 5% of all sales to give back to local health care workers and underserved children in the arts by providing them tickets to Broadway shows. Everyone should be able to enjoy the joys of Broadway and they are proud to be able to serve the community by providing that opportunity.



If you'd like to schedule a complimentary site inspection with your proposal, contact Broadway Barter and cover 1/2 the cost by bartering empty seats. Broadway Barter is also promoting participating shows on major radio, TV news, and in its new, upcoming Broadway section in Hemispheres Magazine on all



United Airlines flights. Over 4 million travelers will have the chance to see what's coming on Broadway. June, July, August, and September sponsorships are available for both TV spots and Hemispheres placement, with only one show featured each month on the news.



Please go to the Broadway Barter website to learn more about what they can do for your re-opening and to view the safety and media kit. If you wish to participate or get more information, call today at +1-844-922-3959.



About Broadway Barter:



Formed in 1996, Broadway Barter has developed a successful formula of filling unsold theater seats for increased revenue to the producers and at the same time generating media exposure. A theater seat has no value once a show's over. 80-90% of an average show is sold. Broadway Barter turns that remaining 10-20% of unused seats into valuable advertising exposure.



Broadway Barter's program is based on combining a Trade/Cash blend that delivers your target audience. Its unique and creative formula has made it one of the most competitive media sources in the market today.



Primary Business:



* Media Promotion and Media Placement for Broadway Shows



* Off-Broadway Shows



* Lincoln Center Productions



* Out-of-Town Performances (Shows on the Road)



When Walt Disney wanted to promote their musical, "Beauty & the Beast," they turned to barter as a means to offset a good deal of advertising expenses. They used a blend of show tickets and cash to achieve their goal. Previously unsold tickets, which were worthless if not filled, were used to generate print ads in inflight magazines, thus optimizing revenue and performance attendance.



