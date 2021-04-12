News: ReverseVision Selects AWS as Cloud Provider to Deliver World-Class Digital Reverse Mortgage Lending Experience | CitizenWire

Move to AWS advances ReverseVision's mission to establish HECM and private reverse mortgage loans as mainstream mortgage programs

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced it has adopted Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider. The move to AWS is part of ReverseVision's platform transformation, which aims to establish reverse mortgage loans as mainstream lending programs by bridging the technology gap between reverse and forward lending systems with its flexible, cloud-enabled architecture.



Leveraging AWS enables ReverseVision to increase the agility of its award-winning reverse mortgage lending platform. The scalability of AWS makes it possible for ReverseVision to accommodate large volume fluctuations without compromising platform performance. Additionally, AWS provides ReverseVision the capacity to build and scale a high-performing API environment that supports dynamic connectivity with lenders' full tech stacks.



ReverseVision Chief Technology Officer Jim Magner reports that since transitioning to AWS many areas of platform performance have improved 20-30%.



"Moving to AWS is important to ReverseVision's broader technology strategy of enabling lenders to bring reverse mortgages into their forward mortgage lending workflow," said Jim Magner. "Older Americans hold over $8.05 trillion in home equity and have a strong need for financial flexibility. Offering reverse mortgage loans alongside traditional loans will expand the options available to the 1.5 million Americans over the age of 62 who take out a mortgage each year."



AWS has the most extensive and broadly adopted global cloud infrastructure. Its secure cloud computing environment is architected to meet security requirements for global banks, the military and high-sensitivity organizations.



About ReverseVision



Founded in 2007, ReverseVision®, Inc. is the leading national Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite aligns to lenders' unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle. A five-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision is a privately held company based in San Diego, California.



