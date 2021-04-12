News: Gearing up for a Busy Season at ACE Adventure Resort | CitizenWire

ACE is not only hiring for adventure activities, but also retail, food and beverage, landscaping, and more

OAK HILL, W.Va. /CitizenWire/ -- In preparation for the season kicking off, ACE Adventure Resort announced they are looking for seasonal employees to fill a variety of positions. Adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, ACE, a family owned and community-based resort, operates on 1,500 acres of lush property. ACE is home to a wide variety of adventure activities including whitewater rafting, ziplining, rock climbing, rappelling, and over a dozen more, all of which have positions open to potential employees. ACE is not only hiring for adventure activities, but also retail, food and beverage, landscaping, and more.



ACE Adventure Resort is looking for seasonal employees, making it a great option for college students, teachers, bus drivers, and any individual with flexible summers. River Guide training begins May 10 and runs Monday-Friday until May 28, taking place on the Upper and Lower sections of the New. While previous rafting experience and first responder medical certifications are not required, they are extremely helpful. ACE Adventure Resort is also generously offering to pay for first-aid and CPR training for adventure guides, as well as CDLs for bus drivers.



Cody Derrick, ACE Adventure Resort's human resources director, is looking forward to welcoming new additions to the ACE family this upcoming season. "We want employees who are passionate about their work, whatever it may be. People who care about our guests' experience and do everything in their power to make our guests want to turn their spontaneous vacation into an annual one at ACE Adventure Resort."



ACE Adventure Resort is eager to welcome new staff members and introduce them to a unique and fun-loving environment. Working at ACE allows those who are passionate about the outdoors to share their excitement with guests and tourists. Those new to adventure activities will get the chance to train and become more familiarized with recreational activities in the New River Gorge. Aside from the experience and a vibrant work environment, ACE Adventure Resort will provide all employees with a 25% discount that is accepted both on property and at the Gear Shop in Fayetteville, West Virginia.



Learn more about ACE Adventure Resort at: https://aceraft.com/



Those interested in a potential position at ACE Adventure Resort can apply at https://aceraft.com/jobs/.



